The daughter of Nigerian veteran actor Fred Amata and her oyinbo lover have tied the knot abroad

The ceremony featured what resembled a private wedding with close friends and relatives of the bride and groom

The bride's mother was spotted walking her daughter down the aisle, which raised the question of the reason for her father's absence

The beautiful wedding photos of Fred Amata, a Nigerian movie star and his wife, Agatha's daughter, have hit social media.

The bride was pictured with her oyinbo lover, looking bright and glowy. She wore a nude-coloured silk dress, which sat perfectly on her slim frame, while her husband adored her in a blue suit.

Fred Amata is absent as daughter ties knowt with oyinbo lover. credit: @agathaamata1

Source: Instagram

The couple looked cheerful and happy, as the bride's mother was also pictured in another frame, walking her daughter down the aisle.

The wedding has been perceived as an intim*te but beautiful one and has attracted the attention of netizens.

See pictures here:

However, there have been questions about the absence of the father of the bride, Fred, from the online wedding pictures.

Recall that there was also a similar phenomenon when Fred's son married. He was said to have been absent during the wedding ceremony.

Fans react to the wedding

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@yk262:

"Congrats with very best wishes all the way."

@dr_alwaysrozy:

"Simple and beautiful ❤."

@official_kingpip:

"Where is the bride father?????"

@1288bett:

"Nawao, if you remember "Inside Out by Agatha Amata," you should be a living ancestor by now."

@ndi_the_writer:

"Fred Amata what is the Matter? Wetin dey happen with you and Agatha."

@wandegold_yeye:

"She is one of the media people who made our TV interesting with real time stories."

@nikkilaoye:

"Congratulations Aunty."

Fred Amata attends Women’s conference in Ethiopia

Meanwhile, Nollywood’s veteran actors, Fred Amata, Ejike Asiegbu and Ekpenyong Bassey, caused a social media stir.

The three movie stars travelled to Ethiopia to attend the Africa Women Conference in Addis Ababa.

The video of the three actors attending a women’s conference generated many reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng