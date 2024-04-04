Femi Otedola has marked the 92nd birthday of his aged mother with a sweet note on her influence in his life

He took to social media to gush over her and wrote that her love, wisdom and strength have shaped him to who he is today

His short but lovely note was greeted with beautiful responses from his fans who also wished the strong woman a happy birthday

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, is excited that God has kept his aged mother to see another birthday.

The man who always dotes on his mother took to social media to celebrate her with a short note.

Femi Otedola marks mother's birthday. Photo credit @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

According to him, his mom just clocked 92 years and he wrote out the things in her life that have shaped him into who he was today. He said her love, wisdom, and strength have all shaped him as he wished her a happy birthday.

This is not the first time that Otedola will be marking his mother's birthday in style. He rolled out the drums in celebration when she clocked 90 a few years ago.

The oil magnate caused a stir online last year when he uploaded a picture where he was kissing her in the mouth as she marked her birthday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the birthday post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Otedola for his mom's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@maeyen10:

"Happy birthday ma I tap into this longitivity grace amen...God bless u.'

@cuppymusic:

"Iya Baba Mi."

@nigerians_in_canada:

"To everyone reading this, may your parent(s) live long to witness your successes in life just like this, mama is aging gracefully, long life and prosperity Iya rere."

@gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"Happy Birthday mother of a nation."

@ozonnamani:

"Happy birthday, mummy."

@alaysiacharles:

"A mother love' is worthy' of the spotlight! God is the greatest."

@iam_johndammy:

"Happy birthday,mama."

@lifewith_bigsam:

"Happy birthday to her sir. This is just a kind reminder that we are anxiously anticipating the release of ur book sir.'

@omolola_temi:

"Happy birthday my grandma."

@funkebucknor:

"I remember her 90th like yesterday sir thank you @femiotedola once more for the opportunity."

Femi Otedola's mum sprinkles holy water

Legit.ng had reported that Otedola's mother, Lady Doja, had drawn the attention of netizens with what she did to her son's truck.

The aged woman sprinkled holy water on the trucks as she prayed for them.

She also prayed for the drivers and said that they would buy their own.

Source: Legit.ng