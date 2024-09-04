Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, recently dedicated her life to Jesus Christ and got baptized

Her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, was proud of her decision and decided to celebrate her and shared the video on Instagram

He described her as his angel and stated that he was proud of her decision, and he also shared some wishes for her

Business mogul Femi Otedola has shared how he felt after his daughter Florence, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, got baptized.

Femi Otedola hails DJ Cuppy over her decision to get baptized. Image credit: @femiotedola, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy now fondly speaks about Jesus Christ and her Christian faith. According to her father, he is proud of her decision.

He also noted that he is proud of the graceful woman she has become and he wished her more blessings.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the father of four stood close to her daughter as a preacher prayed for her. Her mother, Nana, was also with them.

After the preacher said the prayers, Cuppy did the sign of the cross with her left hand. Her dad passed the rubber white dove in his hands to his daughter who released them into the air.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Femi Otedola's video

Check out some of the comments on Femi Otedola's video below:

@thearbitragist:

"Thought she was getting married for a second."

@elisha_____ali_:

"Chopping life here and still chopping life for heaven. Nice one Cuppy."

@emmycloud68:

"A child well raised by her Father... humility at it's peak."

@hmdmedular:

"Tell her to go and marry and born grandchild for you sir."

@brilliant_nelson:

"She no do baptism when she small?"

@social_media_ninja_:

"But why her left hand for the sign of the cross though, we got corrected for that as kids."

@bola_adeoluwa:

"Congratulations... So so happy for you. I pray the spirit of the lord will sustain you and you shall do exploits for the Lord."

