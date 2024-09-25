Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, shared how proud he felt after his third daughter Temi Otedola graced the Paris Fashion Week

The beautiful 28-year-old lady rocked a creative ball gown as she strutted the L’Oréal Paris Show looking radiant

Some netizens joined Femi Otedola to share in his proud father moment and they revealed their wishes for their children

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, felt on top of the world as his 28-year-old daughter, Temi Otedola, graced the L’Oréal Paris Show in the Paris Fashion Week.

Femi Otedola hails daughter Temi for participating in Paris Fashion Week. Image credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

According to the 61-year-old philanthropist, he was proud of the achievement of his third daughter and he described her as his angel.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Temi rocked an artistic ball gown that was designed in an off-shoulder pattern.

The beautiful lady combined the outfit with black flat shoes and her hair was packed in a bun stylishly. When she got to the front of the runway, she brought out a red lipstick and applied it on her lips..

See Femi Otedola's post below:

Reactions to Femi Otedola's post on Temi

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Femi Otedola's post below:

@etek_notions:

"As a dad of two daughters and a son, I can imagine the joy of seeing your kids excel in their goals. Respect, sir, for always standing by them. It will forever remain beautiful."

@dray_makavelli:

"We love your daughter. She’s indeed an example of quality."

@mrmofits:

"Their father is very rich, but see them working hard and taking over. Nice."

@rjmusah:

"What all parents love to see. A proud moments from our children."

@temitopebadmus:

"@femiotedola you are blessed sir you have done so well to train your girls well. Rich kids wey get sense and focus...take your medal."

@sir_soliz:

"In all of this, na @mreazi be the real winner. Congratulations to you and yours."

Femi Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy's baptism

Kegit.ng earlier reported that disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, recently dedicated her life to Jesus Christ and got baptized.

Her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, was proud of her decision and decided to celebrate her as he shared the video on Instagram.

Otedola described her as his angel, noting that he was proud of her decision, and he also shared some wishes for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng