A video showing one of Bishop David Oyedepo's 70th birthday gifts has gone viral on social media

According to the reports, the cleric was gifted two Rolls Royce Cullinan cars, while one of his sons donated N1 billion

The whopping gifts have caused commotion on social media, with some netizens asking questions

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, is trending on social media after details of the gifts he received on his 70th birthday on September 27, 2024, emerged online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that prominent figures, including Pastor EA Adeboye and former president Olusegun Obasanjo, attended the event at Winners' headquarters in Ota, Ogun state.

Oyedepo trends on social media over birthday gifts.

A recent update by a Christian blog, the real church gist, alleged that Oyedepo received two Rolls Royce Cullinan car gifts on his 70th Birthday.

The report added that one of the clergyman's sons donated one billion naira to feed the people at Canaanland.

Sharing a video of one of the Rolls Royce, the real church gist, wrote in a caption,

"Bishop David Oyedepo receives two Rolls Royce Cullinan car gift on his 70th Birthday including one from Pastor David Ibiyeomie. Another one his sons donated one billion naira towards the feeding of over 50,000 people at Canaanland during the celebration."

Reactions trail Oyedepo's gifts

sonof_akogwu:

"Everywhere palash , our father in the Lord just Dey gazoor loor, #members reward Dey for heaven."

oluwa_nishola011:

"Unaa go come tell me say life naa vanity upon vanity."

_shanky40:

"Business is booming."

ayomideobafemi:

"Omoh ! Na these people first chop pastors update."

giplcofficial:

"Does he really need this Rolls Royce? My two cents."

terhmmys_wigstore:

"You’re not okay,when he started the ministry without a dime,with several night sleeping hungry,where una papa Dey then?he worked hard to get to this stage and yall have the effontery to say thrash?na why una papa dey suffer."

homeboyz_12:

"Una celebrities Dey buy m,why Una no tell them make them build school."

Tope Alabi drops tribute song for Oyedepo

In other news, the gospel singer and her daughter dropped a joint tribute song for Bishop Oyedepo.

The gospel singer also shared a short skit featuring her daughter telling the story of Bishop Oyedepo.

The new song and video were released to mark the 70th birthday of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

