Bishop Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, is set to celebrate his 70th birthday on September 27, 2024

Recent videos online showed the moment Pastor Paul Enenche and David Ibiyeomie visited Winners Chapel’s headquarters to celebrate with Oyedepo

Fana and netizens who came across the trending videos shared their excitement as they joined to celebrate the clerics

Top Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis International Gospel Centre) and David Ibiyeomie (Salvation Ministries) have convened at Winners Chapel headquarters in Ota, popularly known as Canaanland, to celebrate their spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo, who will be clocking 70 years on September 27, 2024.

Oyedepo is set to celebrate this significant milestone with heartfelt tributes from family, church members, gospel artists, and fellow ministers, all of whom have come together to organise a pre-birthday extravaganza that genuinely reflects the glory of God’s work in his life.

Pastor Enenche and Ibiyeomie celebrated Bishop Oyedepo @70. Credit: @paulenenche, @davidooyedepo, @david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ibiyeomie posted an upbeat update on social media, capturing the happy moments when he and his wife met with Pastor Enenche on the Winners Chapel premises.

They were ushered into the lively atmosphere of the congregation gathered in appreciation of the celebrated grace on Bishop David Oyedepo as they danced and worshipped in the temple.

In his caption, Ibiyeomie wrote:

“Highlights from today’s Praise Night in honour of our father, Bishop David Oyedepo’s 70th birthday celebration.”

Watch the video below:

Bishop Oyedepo spurs reaction online

Legit.ng compiled the video below:

erima__sugar:

"Pastor Paul is such a happy man 😍😍 see the way he is touching his clothes and smiling."

lyrics_0:

"I just love the relationship between these two Generals, you can easily tell that they have each other's back."

vivianokoye533:

"See my papa, mama and pastor Eneche to God be the glory."

ankarapalaceglobal:

"Man I Love to bits.I celebrate you Papa.The bond you share with God’s Servant, Pastor @drpastorpaulenenche is awesome."

moannyallure:

"Awww the relationship between Papa and Pst Paul."

knowledge.m_:

"When i see papa i see is humility 🙌... There is alot to learn from him."

johnny.israel1:

"The best video I’ve seen on the internet today."

Tope Alabi and daughter drop sweet video for Oyedepo

Tope Alabi and her daughter Ayo Alabi have dropped a new song dedicated to Bishop David Oyedepo.

The gospel singer also shared a short skit featuring her daughter telling the story of Bishop Oyedepo.

The new song and video was released to mark the 70th birthday of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng