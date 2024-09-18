Nigerian music star Wizkid has been teasing his fans constantly over the last few weeks with glimpses of his upcoming album, Morayo, but it is one of his classics that's been trending

International music streaming platform Spotify has left many speechless with a sweet video published on their page to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ojuelegba

Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, also reposted the video on his social media handle, and it has got netizens talking

It has been 10 years since Nigerian Grammy Award winner Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, released one of his greatest tracks, "Ojuelegba."

Amid the upbeat mood surrounding Wizkid's new project, Which He has been working on and promoting his old track, Ojuelegba, is still being celebrated.

Spotify, Sunday Are celebrate as Wizkid's Ojuelegba turns 10 years old. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@spotifyafrica

Global music streaming platform Spotify left many in awe after they released a video to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Wizkid's Ojuelegba.

Wizkid's manager celebrates 10th anniversary of Ojuelegba

One of Wizkid's most trusted companions, Sunday Are, also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Ojuelegba by reposting the video published by Spotify on his handle.

Spotify's content tells the story of a man who is a huge fan of Big Wiz and loves the song "Ojuelegba."

In the clip, the man shared the story of what Ojuelegba means and why it is dear to him with his daughter, Aduke.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions as Wizkid's Ojuelegba turns 10

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip released by Spotify to celebrate Wizkid's 10th anniversary of Ojuelegba:

@thetop_photox:

"Ojuelegba isn’t just about the song; it’s the story of everyone’s life and rise to greatness. We’ve all lived in our own Ojuelegba at some point, and seeing where we are now, we can’t help but be grateful."

@verbbmusic:

"Changed our lives forever."

@boyy__alon.e:

"Burnaboy and Davido fans said OJuelegba is not global bcos of hate they have 😂. Hate no go let them speak the truth."

@only_1pzu:

"Than Drake also got involved."

@ola200527:

"Jamming to his album made in Lagos."

@ghostlymate:

"He literally inspired every musical artist back then, both the upcoming and ones that has been there."

@main_tmyawa:

"Wizkid you have to put this on your story."

@waveboyoshey:

"This song Changed my life for better. Thank you."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

