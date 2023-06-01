A video from US music mogul Diddy's private house party is trending on the Nigerian social media space

In the short clip, those present at the party could be seen vibing to Wizkid's hit song Ojuelegba which was playing in the background

The video has stirred reactions from netizens as many shared their take on the song, which was released by Wizkid 9 years ago

A trending video from US rapper and music mogul Diddy's private house party has caused a buzz among Nigerian netizens.

The short clip showed the partygoers happily vibing to music star Ayo Wizkid Balogun's hit song Ojuelegba, released in 2014.

Diddy holds a private pool party. Credit: @wizkidayo @diddy

Source: Instagram

Some girls in bikinis were spotted dancing in the pool.

Watch the video from Diddy's pool party below:

Ojuelegba is a hit song on Wizkid's 5th album Ayo and was produced by Legendury Beatz. 2023 makes nine years since the evergreen song was first released.

Netizens react to video from Diddy's private pool party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

welcome_to_2024:

"Naw pool party nor be noise party, naw why den nor play that other guy song."

mike.dahkid1:

"person dey sing about him struggles girls dey twerk ."

abdul_roqeebxxl:

"Make dem play unavailable I wan check something."

solowise_eddy0:

"Wizkid just dey hot❤️."

rawlings_appy:

"The last voice is def not Wizkid’s and I want to hear this remix so bad❤️❤️❤️."

mauriceaz0:

"One of the very few pool parties he made public. If you know."

maxwell_599:

"So what is so special about them playing Wizkid song. Don't we Nigerian play their song."

michel_richkid_:

"It’s weird for me or we ain’t trusting our music that much? We play Jay Z music at private parties and nobody talks about it but whenever dem up town artist play our music we quickly post about it to inform the public I don’t understand ‍♂️."

