Music star 2Baba has shared videos as he marked his 49th birthday on Wednesday, September 18

The veteran singer, in a video, revealed he would be dropping an album soon; in another video, he spoke about his fatherly roles to his kids

However, 2Baba's comment has left many of his fans and followers worried while calling the attention of people close to him

Popular singer and songwriter Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba and formerly 2face Idibia, is marking his 49th birthday today, September 18.

In one of the videos he shared to celebrate his special day, 2Baba disclosed that he would be returning to the music industry soon with a new album.

"Many people don forget say I sabi sing," he said in the video.

Watch video of 2Baba speaking about his next album:

However, in another video, 2Baba, who is married to actress Annie Idibia and has other baby mamas, stirred concern with his comments about his fatherly roles to his kids.

"I have been a terrible father," he said in the video as he struggled to find the words to describe his experience.

Watch video below:

Fans react to 2Baba's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some fans expressed worries. See their reactions below

onetouch17:

"No one is perfect Baba, to even recognise say you could have done better is a perfect start for healing and you win already #grateful no self beating is allowed you fulfilled your destiny and e no easy to act right with all hat greatness as a human with flesh n blood you TRy FINISH !!!! A guy ♥️"

iamdessymera:

"Someone close and loving should check on 2 baba something isn’t right with him."

ahfomadfestival:

"Happy Birthday Brother. Understanding There is no Perfection will translate to strive for Perfection leading on to Better. Your Path is lit Brother. Traveling in Truth, love, honour and joy. Bless up."

duktorsett:

"Happy Birthday to the No. 1 , More Blessings on the King."

Annie Idibia vibes to 2baba’s Song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie Idibia shared a video of herself having a moment with one of her husband's old-time hits, Ocho, featuring Ghanaian artists VIP.

The video, however, sparked reactions from a critic who accused her of continually carrying 2baba on her head.

He remarked that it was more unwise that she had not overcome such insecurities.

