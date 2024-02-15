Renowned Nigerian singer 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, tickled the hearts of netizens with the goodness of their union

The actress shared a playful video of herself and her sweetheart to announce that February 14 marked the 12th anniversary of their marriage

The viral clip saw the mother of two admire the musician's glittering diamond neckchain he was wearing

Nigerian Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, and his lovely wife Annie Idibia have marked their 12 years in marriage.

The actress shared a goofy snippet of her husband to celebrate their big day.

2baba and Annie Idibia celebrate 12 years in marriage. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

In her message to her fans and followers, Annie revealed that 12 years ago, the African Queen hitmaker said "I do" to her on Valentine's Day.

Speaking further, she noted that since that day, every day of her marriage has always been filled with love and joy.

"Ok so guys …12 yrs ago on February 14.. this "BEAUTIFUL Man asked me to do forever with him. So Valentine day is always our ANNIEversary.

"A guy even though we had a lil disagreement yesterday … And I know I'm really stubborn with all my extras.. but still on still I love how you still LOVE me even when we are fighting.. sometimes I just miss fighting with you n will just spark something up intentionally.

"Oya take kiss naaaa.”

See the video below

Nigerians celebrate Annie and 2baba

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

trinity_ugonabo:

"Age has nothing on this guy… i think his personal calendar doesn’t even function again cause this young man still looks just as he did when i was 10 years old."

mr_noblepatrick:

"I keep wondering why I love this union… more years to you guys. More."

havensfinestkids:

"Lovely couple,your union is forever blessed."

nosakaduna7:

"Perseverance kept this home standing! Would have long ended if Annie had given ears to all these sad and bitter female fans! Now see them forming admiration."

sandra.bola9:

"This guy doesn't value you Annie, I don't know why you are still with him."

2Baba sings in Annie Idibia's language

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's sweet gesture to his wife, Annie, in a video warmed hearts.

To show how much he missed and loved his wife, the veteran singer made a video where he freestyled for the mother of two in her language.

Legit.ng also reported that Annie was one of the three models on 2Baba's hit song African Queen.

