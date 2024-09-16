For seven weeks, Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia, have deceived the housemates about their relationship status

In a recent video showing a conversation between the married couple, Kellyrae noted that he would tell the hosuemates that he is married on his birthday

While speaking with his wife, he said that he prays to be here till his birthday so he can tell them the way he would love to

Nigerians are waiting for the big reveal from Big Brother Naija housemate Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia, to his housemates in some weeks.

Initially, the married couple entered the house as singles to explore their full potential. However, they began to play hide and seek with their love, stealing kisses in corners of the house, which Ebuka exposed to everyone else during one of the live eviction shows.

Although all the other twelve hosuemates are not fully sure what is going on between them, Kelly plans to announce it on his birthday.

He plans to tell the housemates that he is married on his birthday, September 29, 2024. While discussing this with his wife, he mentioned that he hopes to still be in the game by then.

Kellyrae and wife trend online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@thepam_scents:

"Second slide with the sound Breaking news."

@hajimustoo_zampa:

"Best handler of all time. Yes ooo you are the G O A T🔥."

@chimin_yi:

"May kellyrae not remember anything on dat day😂😂😂 abeg does he owe d housemates any explanation?"

@patiencesamtan:

"Oh wow, birthday mate with lambo if am not mistaken? What a coincidence two winners born the same day. Happiest birthday in addy our winner."

@annieprudence15:

"The way I love these people until my hubby is jealous."

@judithoflagos:

"At this point nothing go move them."

@hauwaciousby:

"Another weeding for doublekay in d house."

@dan.nydrip:

"29th September is his birthday for some of you that wants to know."

KellyRae and Kassia kiss in viral clip

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija stars Kellyrae and his partner Kassia were recently caught sharing a very romantic moment under the cover of darkness.

The BBNaija partners entered Biggie's house, pretending to be friends, even though they were married.

After spending weeks apart, a clip of them sharing a very sultry moment sparked massive online reactions.

