Cardi B gave birth only nine days ago, yet she quickly resumed her prior living routines and career life

The rapper recently released some footage on her Instagram Story of herself at the gym, eschewing weight training for some cardio practice

Fans and netizens took it out on the singer even though she had stated her reasons for her immediate action, triggering massive stir online

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, known professionally as Cardi B, resumed her workout routine eight days after giving birth to her third child with estranged husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, aka Offset.

In an Instagram Story. The rapper joked on Sunday night that she was "dying" while doing a 30-minute Stair Master exercise.

Cardi B stormed the gym after welcoming third child. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

"Since I'm off tonight, I'm doing a late-night gym session," Cardi captioned the video.

The thrilled mum emphasised that she was only doing cardio in the evening because she was less than two weeks postpartum.

"No heavy lifting, no weight, just straight stair master until next week," she stated, adding that she would be working with a trainer soon.

Despite breaking a sweat so close to her baby girl's birth, the Grammy winner assured fans that this is not her first rodeo.

"Remember ladies, this is my third baby," Cardi, who had daughter Kulture in 2018 and son Wave in 2021, stated in the video. "With my other 2 babies I was still on bedrest on my first week postpartum."

Cardi added a second video to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she climbed 80 floors and burned over 240 calories.

"Big thirty minutes on the stair master. . . ITS PERSONAL!!!!" the "WAP" rapper wrote. "Do you know you got 30 minutes?YAAAAASSSS [sic] THIRTY THIRTY."

See the video below:

Cardi B spurs reactions online

Some of her fans and netizens who came across the video lashed out at her as they questioned whether her hitting the gym that fast was healthy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BassieLastrassi:

"It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane."

@BassieLastrassi:

"While I hope women get the rest they need (and deserve) after literally bringing life into the world, she clarified that she’s taking it slow. I hope she’s healing well."

@SophyCeline:

"How long does it take the average woman to heal from child birth?? its only been a week Cardii🥲😭. The pressure social media puts on women is insane."

@ItsAlwaysAndile:

"Do doctors even co-sign this?"

@_Zxnhle:

"Nah she wants to rebuke surgery rumours cos we all know she likes mommy make overs after giving birth."

@VaneshreeDevine:

"I wonder what happened to 6weeks."

@Tumi213:

"Nobody should be back at gym so quickly man Yho."

Cardi B hints at 1st wedding with Offset after 5 years of marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B and Offset have been together for years, and the couple never had a wedding.

The Bodak Yellow rapper reminded everyone that she did not have a formal occasion for their union and now wants to do something about it.

Cardi B showed signs that she was ready to have the official event confirming her as a married woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng