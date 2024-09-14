A Nigerian lady has shared a video crying uncontrollably after signing out of the university

In the video, the emotional lady expressed fulfillment in herself for graduating from school despite all the odds against her

Netizens who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her graduation

A touching video shared by a Nigerian university graduate has captured the hearts of many online.

The emotional clip showed the young lady overcome with tears, struggling to contain her feelings after completing her degree.

Graduate cries after graduating from school

In a video, the graduate @biilkis12 on TikTok, wore her white sign-out shirt, her body shaking as she cried uncontrollably.

Her caption revealed the depth of her emotions, as she expressed her fulfilment over having graduated from school.

"So many emotions in this video. In the journey of getting this degree, may we not be brought back home dead," she captioned the video.

Reactions as graduate cries after graduating

Netizens flooded the comments section on TikTok with touching messages, praising her perseverance and dedication.

@4everric said:

"Ooooooo my God, if you cry finish wey you no save video, you go start again?"

@Purity Eze commented:

"A very big congratulations to you. I don't know why I cried as I saw this video."

@MIMI said:

"Omo I’m signing out tomorrow na me know watin my eyes see cause na me sponsor myself."

@ojileemmanuel reacted:

"I ought to sign out on Saturday but I was suspended because I was trying to protect the faculty security wise never knew it was the VC."

@Justadd_Hauwa said:

"I cried ehh, my grandma who wanted me educated died before I entered school. Keep resting mama."

@queenrabiyat7 added:

"Congratulations sweetheart. It's not easy to be a graduate. Many bad things happened in the journey of education but God's grace kept you am happy for you dearie. Favour market."

Emotional lady hugs mum on sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady could not hide her tears when she saw her mother arriving at her school on her graduation day.

In an emotional video, she ran towards her and gave her a big hug with tears rolling down her eyes.

