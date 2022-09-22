Cardi B celebrated that she has been married to Offset for half of a decade and let fans know what she could be missing in their partnership

The American rapper couple has had its fair share of trials and tribulations, and Cardi B has a reason to celebrate big

Fans of Cardi reacted to the rapper's plans on how she will celebrate the years of marriage to Offset

Cardi B and Offset have been together for years, and the couple never had a wedding. The Bodak Yellow rapper reminded everyone that she did not have a formal occasion for their union and now wants to do something about it.

Cardi B shared the good news that she's been married to offset for 5 years and that she now wants a wedding. Image: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/Astrid Stawiarz

Source: UGC

Cardi B showed signs that she was ready to have the official event confirming her as a married woman. Some internet trolls reminded Cardi B of what Offset has been up to during their marriage.

Cardi B hints at wedding after 5 years of marriage

Cardi B had split reactions when she five years of marriage to Offset but says she is yet to have a wedding. Cardi hinted at being ready for a white wedding with Offset.

Fans of the rapper encouraged Cardi to have the wedding and even said it was a good lesson. Others decided to remind her about Offset's frequent infidelity.

@TheBestDii commented:

"So sweet."

@Mr_Kialez commented:

"Marriage before wedding! I’m taking notes."

@sorurenz commented:

"Five years getting cheated on."

@AugustStylist commented:

"Cardi B ..say what?'"

@thisTlale commented:

"I actually get this. Settle into being married, save up properly, then have the wedding of your dreams."

@pengfineboy commented:

"More like renewal of vows in my own culture. "

@OvOTP_ commented:

"He’s still gon cheat , ring or not."

Nollywood's Yemi Solade and wife mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yemi Solade dedicated a beautiful post to his darling wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Solade mentioned how his woman has shown him what it means to be in love, adding that she makes him want to be a better version of himself.

The husband and wife have been married for a whopping 16 years, and many joined them in celebrating their union.

Source: Briefly.co.za