Cardi B Hints at 1st Wedding With Offset After 5 Years of Marriage, Netizens React: “He’s Still Gonna Cheat”
- Cardi B celebrated that she has been married to Offset for half of a decade and let fans know what she could be missing in their partnership
- The American rapper couple has had its fair share of trials and tribulations, and Cardi B has a reason to celebrate big
- Fans of Cardi reacted to the rapper's plans on how she will celebrate the years of marriage to Offset
Cardi B and Offset have been together for years, and the couple never had a wedding. The Bodak Yellow rapper reminded everyone that she did not have a formal occasion for their union and now wants to do something about it.
Cardi B showed signs that she was ready to have the official event confirming her as a married woman. Some internet trolls reminded Cardi B of what Offset has been up to during their marriage.
Cardi B hints at wedding after 5 years of marriage
Cardi B had split reactions when she celebrated five years of marriage to Offset but says she is yet to have a wedding. Cardi hinted at being ready for a white wedding with Offset.
Fans of the rapper encouraged Cardi to have the wedding and even said it was a good lesson. Others decided to remind her about Offset's frequent infidelity.
@TheBestDii commented:
"So sweet."
@Mr_Kialez commented:
"Marriage before wedding! I’m taking notes."
@sorurenz commented:
"Five years getting cheated on."
@AugustStylist commented:
"Cardi B ..say what?'"
@thisTlale commented:
"I actually get this. Settle into being married, save up properly, then have the wedding of your dreams."
@pengfineboy commented:
"More like renewal of vows in my own culture. "
@OvOTP_ commented:
"He’s still gon cheat , ring or not."
Source: Briefly.co.za