A mother has shared a captivating video of her little daughter studying her boss at home with full concentration

In the trending clip, the toddler was studying and gaining more knowledge with the aid of a tablet and several books

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the girl's mother noted that she would be disappointed if her daughter doesn't top the class

An epic video of a dedicated Nigerian toddler immersed in her studies has taken the internet by storm.

The little girl's focus on her books captured the attention of viewers who marvelled at her love for education.

Little girl reads at home with full focus Photo credit: @baby_april/TikTok.

Little girl concentrates on books in video

Shared on TikTok by @baby_april, the clip showed the young learner deeply staring at her books and operating a tablet with surprising focus.

Her mother's caption on the post revealed her high expectations for her daughter's academic future.

In her words:

"Focus learning mode. We are preparing for school resumption. April if you don't carry first with all this focus it's me and you o."

Reactions trail video of toddler studying

As the video racked up views and comments on TikTok, netizens marvelled over the toddler's dedication to her studies.

@Ike Chineke said:

"Obviously a boss baby, a CEO for that matter."

@Affordable Luxury Hair Vendor stated:

"It’s giving bank manager vibe. Her staffs must be shaking because someone is about to get fired."

@PatrioticLucy said:

"It's her seriousness for me. It's remaining Ipad and I will be like her."

@GOD'S own said:

"Please how old is baby April cos she behaves like a big girl already."

@y'allmeetglorhee stated:

"Alll this for ABCD and Baby shark dododo. May God continue to bless and protect her. She’s so beautiful."

@Risktaker said:

"See as she serious with the jargons she dey write. She be c.e.o in her pastlife."

@chioma_0020 said:

"No worry na first she go carry but wait oo, all this seriousness for 1234."

@Mummy Zeke said:

"Wetin she dey write loll. See how serious she looks so cute."

@sonwa said:

"Nobody is talking about the snacks on the table. Omo she came prepared. She is snatchingg the first position from who so ever."

@BIGBBY FOR A REASON said:

"See how she focus like say she know wetin she dey write."

@REALITY TALES reacted:

"Yes oo this april funny, see her face, the book day enter wella, another CEO loading international woman. You blessed my dear april."

@Rare_bella added:

"This baby is a content creator because tell my she is that serious like she is writing a formal later and hiring point down from a document in her work pc."

Source: Legit.ng