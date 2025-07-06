France internationals Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele honoured the memory of the late Liverpool star Diogo Jota with their heartfelt tribute

Both players dedicated their goal celebrations at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to the Portuguese star

Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, were laid to rest on Saturday, July 5, following a car crash that claimed both their lives

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele delivered their heartfelt tribute that emotionally touched the football world after scoring goals at the Club World Cup.

Mbappe scored an acrobatic goal in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, while Dembele came off the bench to score the final goal in Les Parisiens' 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich.

The celebration of both players stole the spotlight at their different venues.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.

15-time European champions Real Madrid have booked their place in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals, where they’ll face a huge test against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Dramatic win for Madrid

Real Madrid took the lead in the 10th minute through Gonzalo Garcia who has scored four goals in five matches in the competition.

Ten minutes later, Fran Garcia tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to have a comfortable lead, according to The Guardian.

Los Blancos were coasting to victory before substitute Maximilian Beier hit the first for Dortmund in the 92nd minute, sparking a dramatic end to the game.

Substitute Kylian Mbappe scored a spectacular late volley in the 94th minute, celebrating with the sign 20 in honour of late Diogo Jota.

Two minutes later, Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was sent off for giving away a penalty just seconds later, after pulling back striker Serhou Guirassy, who then converted from the penalty spot, per BBC.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring the winning goal against FC Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dembele seals victory for nine-man PSG

Reigning UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the Club World Cub.

According to Al Jazeera, Desire Doue scored a low, left-footed drive into the corner for the opening goal in the 78th minute.

Despite playing two men down in the second half, Ousmane Dembele added a second in injury time following a pass from Achraf Hakimi.

The goal celebration was followed by the Frenchman sitting at the corner flag and mimicked playing a video game, a nod to Diogo Jota’s iconic celebration.

Legit.ng compiled reaction that trailed their celebration. Read the below:

@AssaneSays said:

"I was about to roast you, you cheeky protein-packed squirrel, but chill, next time.

"Your gesture made me feel human again.

"You really softened me up there."

@Donaotel_1 added:

"Jota was a very underrated player in his time.

"Dembele have my respect for this."

@PlacesMagi15559 said:

"Ousmane Dembélé celebrating like Diogo Jota after scoring against Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup.

"TRIBUTE TO THE SKY ❤️."

Salah reacts to Jota's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reacted to the news of the death of his teammate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, both of whom died on Thursday morning.

The former Chelsea star posted an emotional message on his official X page, extending his condolences to the wife, kids, and family of his former teammate.

