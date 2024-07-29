Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) has taken a swipe at Folashade Tinubu, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu

He said that the current leader had the worst first year in government ever and asked her to warn her father

VDM also noted that if Shade's father does not listen to the people, the people will protest and he will learn the hard way

Media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has expressed displeasure at the Iyaloja of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu's demand to market women.

Folashade had instructed market women to warn their children not to protest and give her father, President Bola Tinubu, three years in office before complaining.

In his response, VDM said it was not possible because Tinubu's government is impoverishing the masses. Moreover, he has the worst first year in office so far.

He also reminded her that Tinubu joined others to protest against the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan when fuel was increased from N65 to N87.

According to him, the increase in fuel price to N750 and above is too high and it is not available. He said he wouldn't discourage anyone from protesting because it is every citizen's right. However, properties should not be looted.

He also advised Folashade to warn her father to do the right thing, if not, he would learn the hard way.

Reactions to VDM's video

Some netizens have reacted to VDM's video. See some of them below:

@lola_comfort:

"In 1 year your father did what Buhari did in 8 years."

@nikkyo660:

"Verydarkman no dey fear Anybody papa."

@usendollar:

"None of their elites can talk from their page and yet they said this guy is bad for the country. Please drop a red heart for VDM

@1akimbilly:

"I too like this guy, you no fit hold ‘em mouth. Speak brO."

@itsprestige_j:

"Why she old pass her papa?"

@kimali_of_otown:

"I no like vdm but Omo this guy no get fear o."

@mucluxury:

"VDM better pass all these celebrities. He is always speaking up for the masses."

VDM brags about his influence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had continued to bask in the euphoria of influencing the arrest of crypto trader, Blord.

Blord was arrested by the police on July 16 on allegations of aiding fraud and other crimes after VDM made a petition against him.

Some of his followers laughed over his post and urged him to continue tackling the billionaire businessman.

