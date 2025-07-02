British man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, would not have known that June 12 would be the last time he would set his eyes on his brother, Ajay, as he perished in the Air India plane crash

Ramesh is the only survivor of the air disaster, which killed 229 passengers and 12 crew members on board

The 40-year-old made headlines for his miraculous escape, but he is yet to come to terms with the sad reality of what happened on that fateful day

Thirty seconds after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport in western India, London-bound Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college compound on June 12, claiming the lives of over 250 people, including those on the ground.

British citizen and businessman, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, became a viral sensation after it was discovered he was the only person who survived the deadly crash.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh still feels guilty for the death of his brother, who was on the ill-fated flight. Photo Credit: Anadolu, The Sun UK

Source: Getty Images

Videos that made the rounds after the crash showed the astonishing moment Ramesh walked out of the area where the plane crashed. The 40-year-old, who sat in seat 11A, was seen walking barefoot and clutching his phone, with bruises on his face.

Rare footage captured when the Briton attempted to go back to the plane debris to rescue his dead brother, 45-year-old Ajay, who was on the flight and had sat in seat 11J.

How Ramesh survived Air India crash

He was eventually discouraged from doing so and taken to the hospital. Speaking to Indian state broadcast outlet DD News, Ramesh recounted how he survived the crash.

“At first, I thought I was dead. Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage. I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out.”

Ramesh feels guilty for his brother's death

For some reason, Ramesh still feels responsible for his brother's death in the crash and had told The Sun UK in an interview that he feels terrible that he could not save his brother.

The UK outlet also reported that he had told friends he wished he were not alive.

"...I lost my brother in front of my eyes. So now I am constantly thinking, ‘Why can't I save my brother?’

"It’s a miracle I survived. I am okay physically, but I feel terrible that I could not save Ajay," says Ramesh, who tried to get two seats so they could sit together in the plane, but discovered someone else got the other one before he could.

India Today reports that Ramesh appears to be battling severe survivor's guilt.

According to the media outlet, Ramesh is unable to sleep and is refusing to interact with anyone since returning to his village, except his family. An excerpt of the report read:

"...The brothers, natives of Diu, were returning to the UK after visiting family in their ancestral village of Bucharwada. Ramesh has returned to his village, where he is refusing to interact with anyone except family."

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the only survivor of the Air India plane crash. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times, The Sun UK

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a journalist who struggled to enter the room of the Air India crash survivor had recounted what he saw.

Brother of Air India flight's survivor speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the brother of the sole survivor of Air India flight 171 had opened up about what he told them.

After surviving the crash, Ramesh's brother said he video-called them to inform them about what happened. Ramesh's brother has not gotten over the devastating accident and now feels scared to travel by air. In his words:

"Like two minutes later, he video-called my dad. As he crashed, he said, 'our plane is crashed. All of that. I don't know where my brother is, I don't see any other passengers. I don't know how I'm alive, how I exited the plane."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng