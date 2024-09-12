Cross-dresser Bobrisky has continued to trend for various reasons since he was released from prison

The media personality was arrested for abusing the naira and spent some months in prison before his release

However, he gave a hint about where he was throughout his supposed prison stay which did not go down well with some netizens

Cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, got some netizens talking after he gave a hint that he did not go to prison.

Bobrisky reveals important detail about his prison stay. Image credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

A fan had stated that he was never in prison as widely reported and Bobrisky affirmed it with a plea that the fan should not say it loudly.

The media personality was arrested on April 3, 2024, on account of abuse of the naira. After his trial, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

On August 5, 2024, he regained his freedom and continued showcasing himself on social media. According to some netizens, Bobrisky is being given unnecessary relevance. On the other hand, some people said it was possible that he wasn't in prison because anything can happen in Nigeria.

See the fan's statement and Bobrisky's response below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's statement

See some of the reactions to Bobrisky's comment below:

@onazare_:

"Una dey make am feel tooo special If I hear say he no dey prison."

@olowoone:

"Naija where everything is possible. I guess he was in an executive apartment."

@homebee_:

"He went to Ikoyi prisons. There they didn't have a single cell and they took Baba to Kirikiri. There you see a single cell or privileged cell after you must have paid millions. Jonkie."

@shantelbaby_:

"He was on house arrest, you no see as him fresh come back."

@maazi_calm_down___:

"So people still believe Bobrisky went to prison?"

Bobrisky showcases his body after his prison release

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky was back to doing what he was known for after he got released from prison recently.

He wore an outfit that exposed his body and he gave a sultry dance in a video with Rema's song Hehehe playing in the background.

Some netizens laughed at Bobrisky for trying so hard to act like a woman as he covered his private organ.

Source: Legit.ng