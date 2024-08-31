Cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, gave his fans some fashion goals as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 31

The controversial media personality was in a frenzy mood as he rocked a glamorous dress that was styled with different shades of green

He looked outstanding in his outfit which his fans admired and they made taunting comments about his gender

Cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, had the attention of his fans after he rocked a stunning green outfit for his 33rd birthday on August 31.

Bobrisky rocks a lovely outfit on his 33rd birthday. Image credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

His pleated outfit was made with a corset and had a flair design at his knee area. The outfit flowed to the ground and gave him a fabulous vibe.

The self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos also wore exquisite earrings and classy makeup that gave him a gorgeous look.

Bobrisky, who recently regained his freedom from prison, noted that he was the strongest soul and kindest baddie on earth.

His fans celebrated him while using the male and female gender playfully. Others spoke highly of his character.

See Bobrisky's 33rd birthday outfit in the link.

Fans celebrate Bobrisky at 33

Legit.ng has compiled the Facebook comments on Bobrisky's birthday below:

@Veronica Ishaya BabaSanda:

"Happy birthday uncle of Lagos. Best wishes Aunty of Lagos."

@Sandy De Blessed:

"Mummy of Lagos you too fine, make I just say the truth.. you are a good-hearted human. Enjoy your day to the fullest darling love."

@Kanwa General:

"Happy birthday sir. May God show you mercy."

@Mary Eyong:

"Happy birthday handsome miss."

@Sandy De Blessed:

"Happy blessed birthday good-hearted human, you are blessed and Loved. More fruitful years ahead, enjoy your day."

