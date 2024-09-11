Drama ensued between late singer Mohbad’s father and mother at his coroner inquest which recently took place in Lagos

A video made the rounds showing the moment Mama Mohbad went on her knees to greet her late son’s father in court

Mohbad’s dad totally ignored Mama Mohbad despite the efforts of onlookers for him to notice her and the video got Nigerians talking

The coroner's inquest of the late Nigerian singer Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, saw some drama between his father, Joseph Aloba and his mother, Abosede.

A video from the coroner’s inquest showed the moment Baba Mohbad totally ignored Mama Mohbad despite her gesture of peace towards him.

A video of Baba Mohbad ignoring Mama Mohbad's greeting surfaced online. Photos: @mohbad_dad, @iammohbad

The viral clip showed Mama Mohbad getting on her knees to greet her late son’s father, but he ignored her despite the onlooker present who tried to make peace between them.

In the video, Baba Mohbad looked away after noticing that Mama Mohbad was trying to soften him with her show of respect.

Recall that following Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023, his father, Joseph Aloba, had been very vocal about finding justice for his late son. His estranged wife, Abosede, also sought justice while showing support for Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi.

However, things recently went sour between Mama Mohbad and Wunmi where she accused the widow of betraying her.

Reactions as Mohbad’s dad ignores Mama Mohbad

The video of the drama between Baba Mohbad and the late singer’s mother in court quickly spread on social media and drew a series of hot takes from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about their exchange below:

Audu_great01:

“Nice one baba mohbad…. Very very very composed…. Now she wants to come back to her senses after deal gone wrong…. Failed mama mohbad😂.”

obakese1:

“Why greeting him now ? She Dey greet him before ???”

don_nicko:

“You can now see that na only this him papa come las las gat mohbads back. You all thought he was seeking for fame.”

posh_huz:

“Celebrity father! Ehhh see steeze o him nor wan answer the woman 😂omoo.”

Mollyswits_:

“Baba mohbad be like make we maintain d energy for social media/real life o...dey ur dey😂.”

Prince_olooba:

“I love this man for the facts dat he never back out for once. It’s obvious now that mohbad mom is only supporting wunmi because of atenu. For those of your hating on that man, put your self in his shoe . Ire o.”

de_medic01:

“Man understands the assignment! He means business 👏.”

esther_modella:

“E come be like the mama don realise her mistake.”

celestialson1:

“I respect baba mohbad that man deserve the justice he is seeking for.”

bigvsay:

“The best dad of the year goes to this man😢he has been through a lot and still the truth haven’t come out 😢.”

Ceo_yemadexoil:

“You can't troll me online and kneel for me when you see me ! Principled.”

iamkingdinero1:

“No Faking for the camera ✌️.”

beccah_oguns:

“I'm ashamed on her behalf😂.”

hef_hem4:

“I sense mom mohbad trying to apologize to dad mohbad.. her eyes don clear as Wunmi don Rip am 😅.”

eversplen8833:

“That's how it is supposed to be, maintain the same energy both online and offline.”

Iyabo Ojo speaks on Wunmi and Mama Mohbad's fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo waded into the drama between Mama Mohbad and the late singer’s widow, Wunmi.

Just recently, social media was buzzing with excitement over the audio of Mama Mohbad cursing out Wunmi and calling her a betrayer, among other things.

Shortly after the drama went viral online, Iyabo Ojo spoke on a TikTok platform to explain what she knew of the situation.

