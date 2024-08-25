Nigerian singer Mohbad’s mother, Abosede, has called out his widow, Wunmi, in a heated audio on social media

Abosede joined a TikTok live program where she spilled the messy details of how Wunmi allegedly betrayed and lied against her

Mohbad’s mum’s transition from being Wunmi’s supporter to calling her out drew a series of reactions from Nigerians

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s mother, Abosede, has called out his wife, Wunmi, on social media.

Recall that following Mohbad’s demise, his mum made sure to stand by Wunmi and support her despite all the negativity surrounding her from the late singer’s father and other Nigerians.

In a new development, an audio recording made the rounds of Abosede calling out Wunmi and accusing her of betrayal among other things.

During the heated TikTok live program, Mohbad’s mum explained how Wunmi lied against her, claiming that she was trying to inherit her son’s things. She also noted how she stood by the widow in sincerity even when her own family abandoned her for it.

According to Abosede, it would have been even better if she had been on Mohbad’s father, Joseph’s side, all along. The aged woman rained curses on Wunmi, stating that Mohbad’s spirit would judge her.

In Yoruba she said:

“The earth will swallow Omowunmi, she has betrayed it because I didn't pack any load. I stood my Wunmi with sincerity and one mind, my head will judge all of them. All of the people raining curses on me, they will collect their curses back because Wunmi has pushed me into problems only because I stood by her. I am now facing problems because I supported her. It's even better for me to go and meet Jossy (Mohbad’s dad).

I wasn’t at home when they came to pack everything. They contributed money for him (Adura, Mohbad’s brother) to rent the house, someone gave him money and I added to it for him to be able to rent the place. I wasn’t at home, I called Adura and my sibling that they should not carry out Mohbad’s things because they had also heard about plans to carry out his things. Do they want to waste his things? Doesn’t he have a junior brother? Did I say Wunmi should not inherit her husband’s things? They were saying I wanted to inherit his things, they were cursing me, Adabi will judge them.

All of those raining curses on me will also lose their children, all of those prosecuting me because I stood by Omowunmi, I know what my eyes have seen because I stood by her, I know what people have been doing to me, I know all the things Jossy did to me just because of Wunmi and I stood by her in her husband’s house with a clean mind, Mohbad’s head will judge her for everything they made me pass through. When they finished ruining Jossy’s life, they now came back to me.

Wunmi Adabi will judge you if I ever did bad to you, Mohbad’s head will question you for all you did to me. All of you that did me well, I appreciated that you all stood by Wunmi , but it was all a lie. Because I saw how you stood by Wunmi, I was happy and I trusted you guys, and then you all started cursing me. As you have cursed me it will multiply except I betrayed her. For everything they made my eyes see and made me go through, everything that happened to me will befall you and you will see how hard it is. With the way I stood by Wunmi and her child, all my family abandoned me but I still stood by her with one mind. My head will judge and Adabi will judge.”

Listen to the audio recording below:

What Nigerians said about Mohbad’s mum and Wunmi

The fresh drama between late Mohbad’s mother, Abosede and his widow, Wunmi, soon became a trending topic on social media. Many Nigerians started to dissect the matter and take sides.

Read some of their comments below:

bllacross_:

“Moh deserved better! Like everything… better label, better family, better everything 💔.”

dante_quincy77:

“One by One confession 🕊️🫠🥵 #VDM is right button.”

Jaylodolls:

“Naira Marley and Sam Larry go just Dey laugh this family one side 😂😂 steadily disgracing themselves😭.”

nana_chukwuebuka:

“Wunmi can never be totally innocent! I stand on that word💯.”

teensgram_afrika:

“Tonto Dikeh was supporting someone and you think that person is innocent 😂.”

derickrose28:

“So na because of property make u forget justice for ur pikin😮 nawa oooo, Some ppl too do ooo.”

Zigimaaa:

“I reject this type of family.”

flourish_ifeoma:

“I knew from the onset that this wumi girl is hiding something. Time will tell sha. Make Gistlover come see who em dey defend since.”

Bigpikin_01:

“Mohbad Spirit is after All of them... None of you will know peace....that boi spirit strong and @verydarkblackman was right from the onset but sentiments and emotionally pity didn't make most of you guys see in a clear direction... Wummi is a Prime suspect full stop.”

thriftwithus1____:

“Baba moh bad dey one corner dey sip zobo😂😂.”

Mnet26:

“All those supporting Wunmi, when it gets to your brother turn keep the same energy.”

mara__dan:

“truth don dey near.e no far again.”

ado_rable2021:

“Las Las mohbad's Dad was right about everything, his enemies!es are falling apart.”

ginia_barbie:

“Mohbad kpaied inside that house under suspicious circumstances. Everybody including Wunmi should have been arrested but sentiment no let una see am.”

mygcode:

“That gal is ev!l. She knows wht kilIed mohbad.”

Veevogee:

“Mummy, you should have supported your husband and get justice for your son now see where you are. Mohbad wasn’t blessed with the r!ght people.”

Hardexspecial:

“Team Baba Mohbad 👍. May God continue to expose their hypocrisy! Mohbad shall get the true justice he deserves. (Amin).”

iammashiquecouture:

“I just love how Mohbad is still fighting 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 let us calm down, justice for #mohbad has just started.”

kimkaty2516:

“Ha 😮first was baba Mohbad,then her sister now iya Mohbad …I think we are getting to the root of this matter….the secret will soon be out 👏.”

Kesterrozay:

“Mohbad your head strong sha. Baba Mohbad go just dey laugh like this.”

