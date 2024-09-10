Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s pregnant wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has been trailed by rumours about her baby’s identity

The young girl took to her official social media page to react to a viral photo of a baby said to be her own

Ivy Ifeoma’s reaction to the trending photo raised a series of reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has broken her silence about a baby said to be hers on social media.

After the news of Paul and Ifeoma welcoming their first child together made the rounds, a series of rumours started to spread, one of which was about the identity of their baby.

Fans react as Rudeboy's wife Ivy Ifeoma speaks on baby said to be hers. Photos: @ivy_zenny

A photo started to circulate on social media with claims that the child belonged to Paul and Ifeoma. This caused the expectant mother to react.

On her Instagram stories, Ifeoma asked about the child in the viral photo while noting that the internet was a weird place. In her words:

“Abeg whose random baby is that? The internet is crazy and that’s weird.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Fans react to Ivy Ifeoma’s post

Ivy Ifeoma’s reaction to the trending baby photo soon spread on social media and it drew the attention of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ru_by22:

“Facebook people 😂😂😂😂.”

adorable_interior_:

“As she no one born since make them help her 😂.”

oluwatope__best:

“The internet is w£ird for real.”

oreoluwa_khadijat146:

“I knew it I saw it yesterday n I was like they can’t reveal the baby face so fast.”

Beezy.101:

“Wahala 😂.”

Peter Okoye visits twin brother's kids

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer shared moments from his time outside Nigeria as he visited his twin Paul Okoye's children.

The former PSquare singer revealed that he was in Atlanta and shared the cheerful moments he had with his brother's estranged wife and kids.

Mr P, who is currently fighting with his brother, was spotted happily smiling among his nephew and niece.

