Toke Makinwa has never been one to hide her feelings about something or someone and fans already know that

The beautiful media personality had earlier shared her admiration for Wanni's love interest Shaun, on an episode of "The Buzz"

Fans have, however, reacted massively to how she acted after spotting Shaun during her visit to the Big Brother Naija house

Biggie's energy has been off toward the housemates since the beginning of the week, and just as they were beginning to wonder what went wrong, Toke Makinwa surprised them with a visit.

Toke's visit to the house was to nudge the BBNaija contestants in the right direction.

As the ace media personality got in the house, she walked straight ahead to where Shaun was seated and sat right on his lap. After which she asked the housemates to show her around.

Toke told the housemates her mission, which was to spur them to spice up the show as Nigerians wanted more content.

Both viewers and contestants of the No Loose Guard season were dumbfounded by Toke's move towards Shaun.

Legit.ng, however, recalled reporting that Toke once revealed that she fancies Shaun Okojie so much and that she could not figure out something about him. She described him as a 'man' and noted that he could get 'it' from her anytime.

Toke Makinwa and Shaun spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@humuz2010:

"She later hold Wanni hand go up stair to balance things up."

@justvivian_89:

"This is no longer a reality show if you have to tell the housemates what to do."

@mizattah:

"Wanni fit set banana pill for u to fall o."

@koccsfashionhome:

"For Shaun mind him don dey feel like winner."

@badrusarahrashidat:

"AUNTY TOKE DIDNT AV SHame oooo.....she tap current sha."

@c.h.i.o.m.a____:

"Toke sha like Shaun."

Toke Makinwa showers praises on D’Banj

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa buzzed the internet following the revelation she made about Nigerian music icon D'banj.

The media personality disclosed the kind gesture from the Afrobeats legend towards her years ago during her book launch.

She noted that the Koko master was the only male friend she knew who had done such without asking for a favour.

