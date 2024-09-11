Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa trended online after a video saw her in the recent ig Brother Naija house

The TV host met with the No Loose Guard housemates as she engaged them in a brief chatty moment

Toke, however, went on to tease one of the housemates, Wanni, about her love interest in the house, triggering reactions online

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa had a playful time during her recent visit to the Big Brother Naija house.

While hanging out with the No Loose Guard housemates, Toke Makinwa informed Wanni that she would be sharing Shaun with her.

Toke Makinwa told Wanni about dating Shaun. Credit: @shaunokojie, @tokemakinwa

It was a bold comment that made every one of the housemates chuckle, including Wanni and Shaun.

This video piqued the interest of netizens, and many of them are making light of the issue with a few snarky remarks.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Biggie's energy has been off toward the housemates since the beginning of the week, and just as they were beginning to wonder what went wrong, Toke Makinwa surprised them with a visit.

Toke's visit to the house was to nudge the BBNaija contestants in the right direction. As the ace media personality got in the house, she walked straight ahead to where Shaun was seated and sat right on his lap. After which she asked the housemates to show her around.

Toke told the housemates her mission, which was to spur them to spice up the show as Nigerians wanted more content.

Toke Makinwa trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

kemxy_699:

"She’s a very free spirited person! I love her."

lily_gozzy:

"Then it boring if Toke could advise them to give content. Very boring set."

iambeebicakes:

"The first bbn set wey them dey beg for spice and action."

properties_by_susan:

"Make she swear say no be SOOJ Dey enter her eyes."

lauly_fabulous:

" I am still happy that I didn't waste money for subscription. This BBN is boring."

jacqmiracle:

"Shaun won’t bath tonight n he thinks he is the next hot thing n he is Winning.."

foxy.lover19:

"They are trying so hard to revive the dead show. Bring Phyna and watch the ratings go up."

adeagboyetundee:

"She should stay for two weeks, I am rooting for her Toke for the money."

Toke Makinwa showers praises on D’Banj

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa buzzed the internet following the revelation she made about Nigerian music icon D'banj.

The media personality disclosed the kind gesture from the Afrobeats legend towards her years ago during her book launch.

She noted that the Koko master was the only male friend she knew who had done such without asking for a favour.

