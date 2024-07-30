The BBNaija reality show season 9 has started with some twists as Toby professed his love for another housemate, Kassia

Kassia joined the reality show with her husband Kellyrae, but the details of their marriage were kept a secret

When Kassia told Toby about how her partner convinced her to come to the show, he said it was because she was destined to meet with him

A Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Toby Forge, has expressed his feelings to his colleague Kassia.

Toby speaks about his love for Kassia. Image credit: @tobyforge, @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

Kassia joined the show on Sunday, July 28, with her husband, Kellyrae, but they did not inform other housemates that they were a couple.

Toby asked Kassia what he could do to win her heart but she noted that she takes her time to fall in love.

She also shared how her partner (husband) persuaded her to join the show because she had second thoughts.

The beautiful lady noted that she deeply falls in love, which makes her spend a long time in relationships.

While they were having the conversation, Kellyrae was busy in the kitchen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Toby and Kassia's video

Some netizens have shared their take on Kassia and Toby's video. See some of the comments below:

@01ade_dayo:

"Baba no even know wetin he wan do inside that kitchen."

@finest_bone_ever:

"Na wa o.......me sef no trust the wife."

@iam_thowbie

"He’ll soon learn."

@beadbycomfortsticks_:

"Let us face the bad government. Not time for posting BBN. Hunger full town."

@attracter22:

"He should trust his wife na."

@naffy_aji:

"E don happen lol."

@jaysay_officia:

"Wahala go leave that house together ni o."

