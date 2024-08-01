As different events unfold in BBNaija season nine, a housemate Chinwe complains about how others in the house leave their plates unwashed

She said she wasn't comfortable with it and asked that those who used the kitchen should clean it for others

Other housemates engaged in the conversation and Chinwe noted that she did not come to the show to do house help

A Big Brother Naija season nine housemate Chinwe Elibe has spoken about how she was not cool with how some housemates are handling the kitchen.

Chinwe Elibe looks dazzling in her attire. Image credit: @poshchi321

Source: Instagram

According to her, some of her mates cook with the pots and leave them unwashed for others. She was visibly angry as she spoke in the presence of other housemates.

The reality star noted that it won't cost the person anything to cook and still clean. Besides, the person should not wait for the next set the next set that would use the kitchen to clean it.

She added that she did not come to the show to be a maid and beckoned on a male housemate to follow her upstairs because she wanted to be cuddled.

Some fans of Chinwe laughed at her video and said since she came to the show to cuddle, nobody should stress her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chinwe's video

Some netizens have reacted to Chinwe's video. See some of the comments below:

@archersbeauty:

"Go cuddle oo my chi."

@fabriquebyfabz:

"Make una no let her head touch o."

@candyogbebor:

"Don't stress my queen o."

@femme_finesse_by_baebrown__:

"As na man you come cuddle Oya go and cuddle and love up."

@zinwe.lovers:

"Make nobody disturb our Queen o."

@billiondollar_baby27:

"Make nobody stress Big Chi o."

@edible_chi__:

"Make nobody stress my Queen o."

@diaryofzeegirl:

"Don’t stress the Queen."

@bbnzinwe_moments:

"Let's go and cuddle my love."

@therealpeace19:

"Make nobody stress my queen o#zinwe #chination."

@dilvin_baby:

"They should wash after cooking and eating."

