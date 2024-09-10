More drama in the house as Biggie's almighty parrot began speaking on Monday, September 9, 2024

The parrot was planted there to spill housemates' gossip, but during the process, Kassia fell victim

The parrot exposed all that was said about Onyeka concerning her friendship with Wanni and Handi

There was some commotion in the Big Brother Naija house on Monday, September 9, after Biggie's parrot started to talk.

Everyone knows how the parrot had caused havoc in the previous seasons, and now it's back. Last night, while the housemates were doing their business, they suddenly heard sounds from the parrot and immediately gathered around it.

It began to talk and spill gossip between housemates, and while some owned up with their full chests, others kept mute.

Kassia kept mute as the parrot revealed her conversation with Victoria about Onyeka and her supposed friendship with Wanni and Handi.

According to Kassia, Onyeka told her that her closeness with the twin sisters was her strategy, as she believed they had a larger following outside the house.

Although Kassia did not publicly admit her utterances, she was later seen talking with Handi about the situation.

Watch the clips below:

Kassia's conversation with Handi:

Biggie's parrot spurs reactions online

Here is how people have been reacting to the gist about Kassia, Onyeka and the twin sisters:

@endyukp:

"I like as she no loose guard and expose herself."

@kharim_asyna:

"Big Brother just carry ur parrot go because nothing go happen."

@mayphillip14:

"Is not like she formulated anything, this is what onyeka said to her!!!"

@macedonia_tee:

"I love how Kassia handled it maturely. With her smile and silence…It was a conversation not gossip."

@johnphilip3173:

"She no lie na ..if u are watching the show u we surely see onyeka move and she always say it."

@rebeccabecky3360:

"Kassia stop explaining urself."

@euphemia_chisom_dominic:

"Where’s the lies there...? Exactly what Onyeka told Kassia."

All housemates escape eviction

Meanwhile, fans were excited to discover that there would be no eviction on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

It is no news that Big Brother unpaired the housemates, who initially came in as pairs in a surprise twist in the game.

Following Ebuka's announcement, fans took to their timelines to jubilate, as the Big Brother Naija show is unpredictable.

