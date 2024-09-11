Popular skit maker Abisi Emmanuel, also known as NastyBlaq, has revealed the death of his beloved mother

In an Instagram post, the content creator conveyed his feelings as he shared how much his mother meant to him

Nasty went on to express the deep connection he shared with the elderly woman, leaving many to console him

Popular online comedian Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, aka NastyBlaq, has announced the sudden death of his beloved mother.

The skit maker noted that the past few days have been filled with nothing but sadness.

Skit maker NastyBlaq mourns his mother. Credit: @nastyblaq

In a brief post on his Instagram page, he referred to his mother as his "first love" and a key source of motivation, highlighting their deep bond.

The skit maker described his mother's death as a great loss for the family.

"These past few days have been filled with nothing but sadness in my heart concerning the passing of my beloved mother 💔. I pray God gives me the strength to heal.

"This is a great loss in my family, and as much as this saddens our hearts, we know she's gone to a better place.

"Rest in peace my first love, the only reason for my motivation, you will surely be missed."

Fans sympathise with NastyBlaq

tomiwa_jonathan:

"I pray for strength for you and the family."

justice_bahago:

"Be strong 💪 boss....rest on mama."

ini_cash:

"I pray God gives you strength during this hard period. My condolences bro."

cynthia_salawu:

"This is sad. Please accept my sympathy,may her gentle soul Rest In Peace Amen. Be strong my dear,God knows best."

asherkine:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace and I pray God comforts you and family in ways you never expect."

dino_suregod:

"My condolences senior braaa😢😢 stay strong 💪 may her soul rest in perfect peace and God comforts u and your family."

