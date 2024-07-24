The family of the late singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally called Mohbad, have conducted a second autopsy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that toxicology found some drug particles in the singer's system after nine months

According to reports, the second autopsy was witnessed by his father, his wife and two pathologists

Nigerians are sad that Mohbad's body is being put through a second autopsy. A report by blogger Temilola Sobola has it that Mogbad's family has conducted a second autopsy to ascertain further the cause of death of Ileriaoluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection. The singer, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.

After the unfortunate incident, efforts dedicated to unravelling the mystery behind his death proved futile. However, about nine months later, toxicology revealed a positive finding of diphenhydramine and anti-histamine.

Nonetheless, the singer's family, especially his father, was unsatisfied with the results. In a recent development, the new autopsy procedure was witnessed by Mohbad’s father and two separate pathologists who were appointed by the dad and Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Peeps react to Mohbad's 2nd autopsy news

@justice4mohbad:

"Not Mohbad’s family but his father that care so much about him. The only person that want the truth."

@adewoleamb:

"Baba Mohbad went to see his son’s body??"

@ms_lope:

"So he went to see his sons body being dissected? I put it to u that the man didn't love "that boy" as he calls him."

@spendinq_x101:

"Rest on biggest moh and I miss you."

@only1_dynamic:

"To think they provided a fake result at first."

@lilbzyayo:

"Looking at his son's deadybody? That man mean business oooo."

Mohbad's mum says singer's dad wants 2nd Autopsy

A new development that has surfaced on the internet sees Mohbad's mum claiming that his father wants a second autopsy done.

It will be recalled that Mohbad's autopsy was said to be inconclusive initially, as they could not ascertain the cause of his death.

However, his father has now called for another one and also insisted on a DNA test on Liam, the late singer's son.

