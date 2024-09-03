The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Afolashade, have welcomed their first child together

The Yoruba monarch who recently welcomed twins with another of his queens, Olori Tobi, announced Olori Ashley’s childbirth on social media

The royal couple posted sweet messages as they shared the news with Nigerians who celebrated with them

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Afolashade, have welcomed the birth of their first child together, a baby boy.

On September 3, 2024, the Yoruba monarch took to his official Instagram page to make an announcement about the new prince that has been added to the royal family.

A photo of the Ooni with Olori Ashley was posted, and they thanked God for the safe delivery. The caption reads in part:

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty and in line with the spirits of our ancestors.”

Olori Ashley on the other hand also posted the same photo of herself with the Ooni and accompanied it with a long caption explaining how the enemies tried in her relationship with the Yoruba monarch for about a decade.

She called their newborn son their crown prince while explaining that she gave birth to him at the Princess Royal Hospital London in the United Kingdom.

Olori Ashley also revealed that she had been previously pregnant with twins for the Ooni, but they lost them at 14 weeks.

Her caption reads in part:

“I am happy to re announce with my husband @ooniadimulaife the birth of our adorable prestigious royal son to the throne of our forebears, our CROWN PRINCE of the source of Oodua. Who we were blessed with and was born into this world today the 3rd of September 2024 at Princess Royal Hospital London United Kingdom. Even though the enemies tried in our relationship for about a decade, but Olodumare has remained faithful in our lives.”

See her post below:

Nigerians celebrate Ooni and Olori Ashley’s newborn

Social media celebrated the news of the Ooni of Ife and Olori Ashley’s childbirth, considering that the Yoruba monarch had recently welcomed twins with another of his queens, Olori Tobi.

Read what they had to say below:

lookinformercy:

“You are a good woman❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bimmyscakes:

“You always outdo things with stories hmmm......announce the birth of your son and leave story abeg. Congratulations.”

Potable_ty:

“Dis is called level up, British citizen child, congratulations.”

adorablegalleries:

“Congratulations to the house of Oduduwa 🎉😍more to come 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Aseeeeee 🙏🙏🙏.”

mercillicious_fabrics:

“How sweet to hold a new born baby , and feels the pride and joy it brings . Congratulations to the entire kingdom.”

Yeye_moradeyo:

“The news I’ve so longed to hear. Bless her. Congrats to Kabiyesi and Olori.”

Gracesbutik:

“Congratulations 🎉🍾 I can’t wait for Queen Ashley to come and give us the oriki.”

Officialfoottv:

“Congratulations to the House of Oduduwa. Congratulations Oonirisa, Congratulations Queen Folashade.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“Congratulations🎉God bless the new born🙏🏻May everyone looking up to God for the fruits of the womb also testify soon🙏🏻.”

bdivahavenng_meatcompany:

“Queen Ashley has done it finally ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌😂😂.”

keji_gbade:

“This one sweet me die.... Congratulations my Ebony Queen.”

