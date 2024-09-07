Omoborty has showered praises on her husband as her step-daughter Omolola weds her lover in grand style

Her husband shared a video of the ceremony and accompanied it with an emotional note to describe how he felt

According to the actress, her husband raised his daughter as a single father, and she turned out to be a good child

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has celebrated her recently wedded husband as her step-daughter weds lover.

Her husband had shared a video which he accompanied by an emotional note to mark his daughter's special day.

Omoborty celebrates husband as stepdaughter weds. Photo credit @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Taking to the comment section of his post, the well-endowed actress stated that her man had tried to raise a queen.

According to her, he did it as s single father, and he shouldered the responsibility with grace, strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication.

The mother of two also stated that her husband deserved all the praised being accorded to him, as he was a one kind of man.

Omoborty's husband marks daughter's wedding

In his post, the husband of the woman, who got a car gift also celebrated his daughter.

According to him, his heart was swollen with pride, but there was also a deep ache knowing his daughter was stepping out into the world, to her husband’s house.

He appreciated God and added that he was proud of himself that he didn’t fail at fatherhood.

Omoborty's husband mentioned that it was not easy raising his daughter all alone.

See the post here:

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Omoborty's husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@omotundeeajayi:

"Congratulations. God bless her home."

@ibiwunmiadegun1:

"Congratulations.'

@ella.akhigbe:

"Wow beautiful congratulations sir."

@officialomoborty:

"Congratulations, oko mi! Good job, Ade mi… So proud of you! I know how emotional this moment is for you, seeing Omolola off to her husband’s house as a single father. Your strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication are nothing short of remarkable. You’ve shouldered the responsibility with grace and love, and your efforts deserve endless accolades. May God continue to bless, uplift, and crown all your hard work with success. You are truly one-of-a-kind, and you deserve every bit of praise! Congratulations my darling daughter Omolola mi! .'

@fallygoldsales2clothings:

"Congratulations, God will grant her excellent wisdom to do all things. I pray for myself and all patients to witness the special day for their children! Amen."

@wuraola4297:

"Congratulations my brother.ibe aagbe loruko Jesu.eeji mo saare omo."

@jennifer_pbs:

"Congratulations sir."

Omoborty writes husband on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had marked her husband's birthday in grand style with a love letter to him.

In the post, she highlighted his positive qualities and the impact he has had on her life, while also offering prayers for him.

Her daughter Ifeoluwa also wrote a lovely note to him and called him her father as she marked his birthday.

