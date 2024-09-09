Iyabo Ojo has shared a video of how her daughter was pampered in Tanzania as she thanked her in-laws

In the clip, Priscilla was adjusting her mother-in-law's fascinator when they wanted to have lunch

Ojo said that she was ready to reciprocate the kindness when the children come to Nigeria as she gushed

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shown appreciation to her in-laws in Tanzania for the lovely way they have received her daughter.

The mother of two shared a video to show that her mother-in-law whom she called Mama Jux was pampering Priscilla.

In the clip, Priscilla and her mother-in-law wanted to have lunch. The table was set with all kinds of luxury food for them to take from.

Priscilla was seen helping her mother-in-law adjust her fascinator as they prepared to dine.

Ojo appreciates Mama Jux

In the caption of the post, the movie act thanked Juma Jux's family for loving and accepting her daughter.

According to her, they have shown such warmth and acceptance. She added that their kindness means everything to her family.

Ojo makes promises

Also in the caption of the post, Ojo promised to shut down the city of Lagos when the children visit Nigeria.

She tagged her friends and told them that they should start the preparation.

Recall that Priscilla had earlier met with Juma Jux mother and spent the weekend with her.

Also, Iyabo Ojo shared a clip of the warm reception her daughter was given at the airport and appreciate her in-laws, while saying that she missed her daughter and her boyfriend.

What fans said about Ojo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@delemomoduovation:

"Congratulations to you and yours my very dear Aburo @iyaboojofespris."

@meecees:

"So beautiful to watch."

@b_boss_nest:

"Definition of ‘ you shall reap what you sow ‘ prissy is also reaping from what her mother sowed. Congratulations my darling."

@oyinlomodiamond:

"The most happiest woman on the gram since Ember month is Queen Mother."

@shebabyshebaby:

"As it should be."

@ladymidulce:

"What a beautiful lovely mother in-law."

@avril8th_place:

"The whole of Nigeria nii oo momma. We extend our love to them …we love and appreciate them."

@folatinubu_22:

"We are setting up! Tanzania🇹🇿."

@anthonyomachi:

"May Thunder fire who will look at this beautiful video with an evil eye and still which them bad, because love lives here biko."

@goldmama2012:

"To all of you shouting Jux is a player, well he just played his last match. It wedding o clock."

Iyabo Ojo's daughter chills with in-law

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who is in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-laws.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

