The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his young queens, Olori Tobi, have welcomed twins

Taking to social media, the Yoruba monarch shared the great news with his numerous followers

Several social media users reacted to Queen Tobi birthing twins for the Ooni of Ife as they celebrated the news

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is now the father of twins, to the joy of his subjects.

The great Yoruba monarch and one of his young wives, Queen Tobi Phillips, welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

Ooni of Ife and his young queen gave birth to twins. Photo: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The Ooni shared the great news of his increased household with his followers on his official Instagram page.

According to the Yoruba monarch, Queen Tobi gave birth to twins on Saturday, March 16, 2024, noting that she welcomed a prince and a princess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Ooni gave an update on the well-being of the new mother and their children. According to him, they are all doing fine. In his words:

“To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a Prince and Princess to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

See the Ooni’s post below:

Congratulations pour in as Ooni of Ife welcomes twins

The great news of the Ooni of Ife’s newborn twins was met with celebration on social media. Many netizens took to the king’s comment section to share their congratulatory messages.

Read some of them below:

cukiesbrown_:

“Meaning she gave birth to twin congrats sis.”

yeyeaje_aderonke_worldwide:

“Aww smart woman, congratulations.”

bami_shootbug:

“Congratulations oni orisha ❤.”

Haleemah_ay92:

“A big congratulations sir .”

bukkieeluwande:

“Big congratulations . Ayo abara tintin.”

daddyankee101:

“Congratulations our great King Ooniadimula.”

do_y_in:

“Congratulations my favorite queen Tobi.”

busheerat:

“What a great news congratulations.”

deladyrealtor:

“A super congratulations to olori and the house of Oduduwa.”

How Ooni of Ife's ex-queen celebrated son's 3rd birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s first son, Prince Tadenikawo, was celebrated specially on his third birthday.

The little boy turned three on November 18, 2023, and his mother, the former queen Silekunola Naomi, wrote a sweet note on social media to mark the occasion.

The former Ife queen also posted a series of adorable photos of the celebrant. He recreated his father’s royal outfit and posed in some of the snaps. The cute pics left many fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng