Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of singer Rude Boy of P-Square, was in an excited mood as she held her baby shower

The 23-year-old looked gorgeous in her sassy outfit as she rocked her baby bump beautifully in the company of her family and friends

There was enough food, fun, and laughter to go around as the couple hosted their guests in the United States

Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, and his wife Ivy Ifeoma, had a good time as they hosted family and friends to their baby shower on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The event was held in their home in the United States of America. While the expectant mother rocked a glamorous red dress that displayed her baby bump, Paul rocked a simple white shirt and trousers.

She combined her outfit with luxurious hair as she bantered with her guests. Her makeup was mild and it gave her a gorgeous look.

The 23-year-old was excited as she posed for pictures and shared some interesting conversations with her friends who came to celebrate with her.

Rude Boy got married to Ivy traditionally in May 2024 after divorcing his first wife, Anita Okoye, whom he had three children with.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Rude Boy's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Rude Boy and Ivy Ifeoma's video below:

@jhoystin:

"She has secured her child’s future. Nothing beats dual citizenship."

@ugo_chukwu7:

"Last last don’t hustle with any man. Allow him make that money and come for you. Another day to remember that."

@mrs_nickhe:

"Broom dem use sweep first wife Dey wait for the second wife under bed."

@slyvanus__ifeoma__asanwa:

"She is so pretty. Safe delivery to all the pregnant women."

@ugoeze_ruth:

"Imagine buying dIapers at your 50s. God abeg."

@chinoritapretty2023:

"Let her come and feel what the first wife felt."

Ivy Ifeoma replies netizen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ivy Ifeoma reacted after an internet user slammed her for receiving the fancy car the singer gifted her recently.

Recall that the Psquare singer presented his new lover with a brand-new SUV as a push gift for the incoming child.

Ifeoma's response to the online criticism stirred another hot round of debate on social media as netizens shared their various takes.

