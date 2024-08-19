The photos taken when Ooni of Ife welcomed his set of twins to the palace has surfaced on social media

In the images, he was seen holding the two of them as he smiled joyfully at them while cuddling them

Queen Tobi, the mother of the children, was also seen with him as she assisted him in carrying one of the twins

Oba of Ife, His royal highness, Oba Adeleye Enitan Ogunwusi, has finally welcomed his set of twins to the palace amid pomp and pageantry.

Legit.ng had reported that the royal father and one of his wives, Olori Tobi, welcomed a set of twins in a few months ago.

Ooni of Ife welcomes his twin to the palace. Photo credit@hrm_queentobi

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the twins were welcomed to the palace by their father, Ooni of Ife in a wonderful moment that filled fans of the royal father with awe.

Ooni of Ife hold his twins

In the pictures making the rounds, the Ooni of Ife was seen holding his set of twins in a loving way.

He looked at them and was beaming with smiles all over him, while the mother of the children also assisted him to hold the babies properly.

The children were garbed in white attires befitting a prince and princess. They also accessorized them with red beads.

Recall that the twins, a boy, and a girl, were named both traditionally and in the Christian way a few days after they were born.

See the post here:

Reactions trail photos of Ooni and twins

Netizens gushed after seeing the twins in the hands of the king. Here are some of the comments below:

@wunmiade4:

"Ejire omo oba congratulations kabiyesi."

@temrachcreation:

"Congratulations all the glory belongs to God Almighty."

@daughter_ofgrace_and_mercy:

"Congratulations bami and the entire family. God will protect and guide the twins."

@temrachcreation:

"Congratulations all the glory belongs to God Almighty."

@arewaajokeadeolayinkaoyindamol:

"Congratulations sir."

@thelordismyshephard:

"They look so much like the king.God bless them."

@angelsgolduk:

"Oluwasun baba ibeji."

@bvayanfe:

"Congratulations Kabiyesi and the entire ife ooye."

@princess_kennyt:

"Congratulations Kabiyesi, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, a.k.a. Baba Ìbejì. Ọlọ́run a wo gbogbo wọn pò, fún wa....Amin...Ase ní ti Olódùmarè."

Queen Tobi shares pregnancy pictures

Meanwhile. Legit.ng had reported that Queen Tobi Phillips, the wife of Ooni of Ife, left many swooning over her lately after she shared her beautiful studio moments during her pregnancy.

The highly respected Yoruba monarch had announced the arrival of his newborn twins a few days ago.

Ooni's adorable queen, in her post, appreciated her creator for consoling her for her troubles.

Source: Legit.ng