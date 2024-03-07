BBNaija Angel Smith has finally opened up about her alleged breakup with her lover Soma after they unfollowed each other

It was claimed that she had shown a misery man in her Instagram story who was responsible for the breakup

In her response, she called out her friend, Soji Olaniyan and she noted that he was the mystery man in her post

Reality show star, Angel Smith, has reacted after she was accused of dumping her lover, Somadina Anyama, after some months of relationship.

BBN's Angel Smith reacts to break rumour with Soma. Photo credit @theangeljbsmith/@soam_apex

Source: Instagram

The reality star started her love journey with Soma while they were both housemates in the Big Brother Naija All-Star edition of the reality show. However, it was alleged that she shared the picture of a mystery man on her Insta story. It was also stated that the two have unfollowed each other on the networking app.

Reacting to it, she sarcastically called out her friend's name, Soji Olaniyan, and asked if he was the unknown guy in her post.

This is not the first time that Smith and Soma would be unfollowing each other. After they left the reality show in 2023, they both unfollowed each other.

Later Smith was seen gushing over her lover, Soma, as she compared him with her past lovers.

See the post here:

Reactions trail BBN's Angel Smith's post

Netizens have reacted to what Angel Smith said about her relationship. Here are some of the comments below:

@pamp_am80:

"Some journalists are just so jobless nowadays."

@ellarintin7:

"This is just soo funny, who doesn’t know soji."

@styledbyjay_jay:

"And all this Journalists will be collecting salary like that oo."

@pleasant_glo:

"I thought Angel should be wise."

@esthe_rabakam:

"Omo if your favorite no enter Tv news for breakup I beg shift will get level now somgel to the world."

@rhoda_rhodes:

"Soji is not scattering anything, she and Soji has been friends even before soma came into the picture……. Mystery man ko."

@amosloveth:

"Soji."

@akua_woodapril:

"Aaaaah this my fav will kill me oooo. Angel Ma Pa mi."

@ochumartina:

"Young Angel@ 24 i ,so famous, getting everybody talking about her. Guessing rumpus of breakup on news."

@ochumartina:

"Meanwhile d news is fake cos they are still together with Soma."

Angel calls Soma her husband

Legit.ng had reported that Angel had gushed over her lover, Soma, in a post on social media.

She declared her love for him in a viral love letter. In the note, she called him her husband and publicly noted that she loved him.

She also gifted him a diamond stoned wristwatch.

Source: Legit.ng