Former housemate, Nengi Hampson, is allegedly on a nine-month course and a video has surfaced to back up the claim

In the clip making the rounds online, the beautiful lady was cat walking in her denim shirt, her face allegedly looked like a pregnant lady

Fans of the former housemate sent congratulatory messages to her in the comments section as they also called a singer's name

It seemed the patter of tiny feet will soon be heard in the household of reality star, Nengi Hampson, if reports about her are anything to go by.

The former housemate, who got a royal welcome in Ghana years ago, is allegedly warming up to become a mother.

BBNaija's Nengi allegedly pregnant. Photo credit @nengiofficial/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

According to a report by an online media platform, Gistwell, the beautiful lady might be allegedly pregnant. A video was also shared to back up the claim and, truly, Nengi was allegedly looking pregnant in it.

She wore a blue denim shirt and black shorts and was cat walking, but her face allegedly looked liked a pregnant lady.

Fans call Spyro

Taking to the comments section to react to the good news, a few fans called singer Spyro's name.

They said he must not hear the news, while some others jokingly said he might be responsible.

Recall that the music star had been shooting his shots at the reality star. He once shared his financial plan for the year and rained dollars on Nengi, while leaving nothing for food.

Below is the post:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Nengi expecting a baby. Here are some of the comments below:

@babycee03:

'"Congratulations to my girl."

@isaccozioma:

"She might not be pregnant o,might be weight gain."

@v_pretzy:

"No wonder her face dey come look like Bobrisky. Congratulations Nene."

@kamalarita:

"She doesn’t look like Nengi to me."

@hussytanko:

"She has tummy since when they are in the house."

@noraamponsah4472:

"Yes oo my mine my fave."

@jux_jenni7:

"I said it last week tho."

@thepreciousclan:

"Make una hold Spyro o."

@diniwe79:

"Congrats Nengi."

@asee.abubakar:

"Congratulations to big brother."

Spyro asks Nengi out

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer trended on social media after he posted a picture of himself and former Big Brother Naija star Nengi on his page.

The singer, who once admitted to having a massive crush on Nengi, seemed to have taken it a step further.

In a new video, Spyro addressed those who bashed him for expressing his feelings about the BBNaija star while offering to take her on an all expenses paid trip to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng