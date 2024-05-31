Former Big Brother Naija housemate Soma made it to the frontline of blogs after his recent appearance on TV

The reality TV star was a guest on Channels TV, where he was asked how far he was going with his girlfriend Angel

The upcoming musician ignited reactions following the manner he replied the interviews and tried to divert the topic

Big Brother Naija star Somadina Anyama, known as Soma, has stirred a fresh round of conversation about his relationship with co-star Angel Smith.

During a sit-down interview with Channels Television, Soma was asked about his bond with the beauty influencer.

But the upcoming singer refused to say much and simply said they were together.

The interviewers on the show tried to pry further and asked him what he meant by "together".

He claimed he didn't want to talk further because he preferred to keep his love life private.

After much pushing, Soma told the anchors that there were other "important" topics to discuss than his relationship.

BBNaija Soma stirs reactions online

theultimatum_scoop:

"Chile, these interviews are actually something else. In Angel’s words “Them dey find Soma mouth”. They asked a straight forward question at the start & he answered straight. Don’t know what else they were looking for."

raycharmin5:

"Abeg make una ask another thing now Mtchewww make una leave my ship alone."

obaapaahenfu:

"Which kind of togetherness again na wa."

nkaypro2:

"Why is everybody invested in this ship?See people shouting it,s over,it's over,u guys should face front and leave them alone,find work to do."

gbas_gbos_executioner:

"I’m convinced that people will hear and interpret things they way they want to because how can you watch this video and conclude they are over! He just admitted they are together and defended with that her silly interviewer. In what language does that mean they broke up?"

eevawhitne:

"Y'all talk about how the country is falling in pit,and stop this awareness of promoting someone's happy life."

ochanya_tine:

"They invited soma and want to make the interview about angel, like why?"

Soma reacts to break up rumour

Soma and Angel have been going strong right before exiting the house. Although, at some point, their activities on social media suggested to the public that their ship had capsized.

The news of their alleged split spread like widefire. They initially kept calm and mute about it but according to reports by Legit.ng, Soma reacted.

In a Twitter post, he asked those looking forward to their breakup to let him be.

