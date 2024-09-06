Rapper NBA YoungBoy is trending on the Nigerian social media space over news of him welcoming a new child

According to the reports, the new child is the rapper's 12th child from his 10th baby mama

The report has sparked reactions among Nigerian netizens as the rapper is only 24-year-old

Popular American rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has reportedly welcomed his 12th child from his 10th baby mama.

A woman identified as Hailey confirmed welcoming a baby girl, K’iori Gaulden, born on September 12, 2023, with the rapper.

Nigerians react as NBA YoungBoy reportedly welcomes his 12th child. Credit: @nbayoungboy

Source: Instagram

Going by Hailey's revelation, the rapper now has 12 children from 10 different baby mamas.

Hailey responded to rumours surrounding the news, refuting claims that she leaked the story.

She also recalled experiences with post-partum depression after K’iori’s birth, adding that she wasn’t seeking sympathy.

What Nigerians are saying

Legit.ng captured some of Nigerians' comments as they reacted to the news of NBA YoungBoy's 12th child.

heirmichel:

"He took ‘Go The World And Multiply’ seriously."

wrightygramm:

"Child support go finish your money bro."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Father Abraham, has many sons."

iiam_abisola:

"Congratulations Father Abraham."

pretty_tonia1_:

"King Solomon thought he was a legend back then."

nero30bg:

"Baba wan break Guinness record before e go clock 50."

tapha1930:

"This guy na Spencer mentor."

funa_nails:

"Hah Nawo ooo NBA you to do o."

djbluflamez:

"When God said “multiply and fill the earth” Bro took it personal."

boy.baller00:

"Congratulations NBA But yunno fit try am as a Nigerian oo ahh 😂😂 economy go finish you."

gasmerofficial:

"That's my good friend always listen to him."

usherjeekk:

"Guess what. More women will still accept to date him. I no just understand that gender."

authentik_gymwears:

"24 years with 12 children… Nick Canon dey learn work for where this braaaa."

Prophetess welcomes 6 newborn babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Prophetess Grace Ojiefoh witnessed a remarkable turnout in her life as she and her husband welcomed a sextuplet of newborns after 26 years of longing.

In a riveting video shared online, the new mum cradled her six tiny miracles in a hospital ward as she posed for the camera.

Sandra mentioned in her emotional post that Prophetess Grace was blessed with three boys and three girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng