Nigerian billionaire heir and former Big Brother Naija housemate Teerseer Kiddwaya, called Kiddwaya, has just received an award of recognition

The public figure showed off his new award from the Venice Film Festival on social media, speaking reactions online

Considering the award description, many netizens had questions as to how Kiddways has impacted the youth

Massive reactions have followed a recent post by Nigerian public figure Kiddwaya, in which he spotted a new recognition award online.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate shared with the internet that the Venice Film Festival recently awarded him for his contribution to youth empowerment.

Kiddwaya's new award ignited reactions online. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

He posted a picture wearing all-black on his page proudly posing with his award plaque, which triggered a reaction on the social media platform he used.

In his caption, he said:

"I won an award at the Venice film festival. What a great way to end an incredible week. This one is for my fans and Nigeria 🇳🇬."

See the post here:

While many genuinely congratulated him on his new feat, others were curious to know how much impact the billionaire heir has on the youth.

Legit.ng recalls previously reporting that the young man bragged about enjoying life with his father, Terry Waya.

Reactions to Kiddwaya's post

See how netizens are reacting to Kiddwaya's award:

@kizzykenechukwu:

"Try dey show some love for your fans!!! No be evertime you go squeeze face!"

@tosin_ultimate:

"Boss Congratulations 👏 more success."

@obialorj:

"Big kid with big actions."

@bigjeff__01:

"Which of the youths are you empowering that made them give you the award? Asking to know though."

@l33believeit_officials1090:

"Congratulations big brother."

@vom__93:

"Congratulations young amazing kiddwaya."

@umarismaila54:

"Congratulations my naija brother."

@hebrewwomensblessings_be_onme:

"Congratulations Kidd. There must be a reason to that win."

Source: Legit.ng