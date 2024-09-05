Prophetess Grace Ojiefoh of Solution House of God Ministries and her husband have welcomed six children after 26 years of trying

Nollywood actress Sandra Idubor, a close family friend, made the joyful announcement on social media and shared it with her followers

Pictures of the clergywoman cradling her bundles of joy went viral online as netizens shared their astonishment

Nigerian Prophetess Grace Ojiefoh of Solution House of God Ministries recently witnessed a remarkable turnout in her life as she and her husband welcomed a sextuplet of newborns after 26 years of longing.

Nollywood actress Sandra Idubor, a close family friend, made the joyful announcement on social media and shared it with her followers.

In a riveting video shared online, the new mum cradled her six tiny miracles in a hospital ward as she posed for the camera.

Sandra mentioned in her emotional post that Prophetess Grace was blessed with three boys and three girls.

Sandra took a minute to encourage her followers with prayer, asking the Almighty to surprise their doubters as He did for the woman of God.

“This testimony is massive. Congratulations, Prophetess Grace, sextuplet is a goal. God has blessed her with 6 children (3 boys, 3 girls) after 26 years of childlessness. God is indeed faithful.”

Prophetess Grace trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adenik___lawal:

"This is awesome😎,Am really happy for u ma, Congrats, God will watch over them all."

miraclemimi786:

"Omo this one na brast ❤️ congratulations dear."

official_sorochi_idah:

"This God eh. You can trust him honestly. This is massive. Congratulations Ma."

lawandorcas:

"Faithful God , wetin remain again?ONLY YOU LORD,Thank you FATHER, congratulations ma."

