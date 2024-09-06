Don Jazzy's brother D'Prince has unveiled a new piece of special jewellery that he has dedicated to their late mother

The singer and label boss who visited his mother's thumb with his daughter shared video of the new piece on his page

With a lengthy caption, he announced that the new piece of jewellery was made to honour the memory of his late mother

Nigerians have gathered in the comments section of Don Jazzy's brother, D'Prince after he made a fresh announcement on his page.

The label boss shared the video of a piece of expensive diamond-encrusted jewellery 'The Motehrship' on his page, noting that it was solely to honour the memory of his late mother.

It will be recalled that the music makers announced the painful passing of their mother on June 23, 2022, after losing the battle with cancer.

In D'Prince's caption, he noted that he would carry her memory with him in his heart,

"Today, I stand before you to dedicate this exquisite diamond neckpiece that i call The Mothership to the most extraordinary woman I’ve ever known, my late mother. This neckpiece is more than just a piece of jewellery; it’s a symbol of love, strength, and resilience.

"Just like the diamonds that adorn it, my mother’s spirit was unbreakable, radiant, and timeless. With every sparkle, I see her smile. With every facet, I remember her unwavering support and guidance."

Davido, others react to D'prince's announcement

See how netzines have reacted to D'Prince's post:

@davido:

"SWINDLEEEEE!!!!!!"

@crazeclown:

"Omobaaa 👏👑 ‘No it’s for the Prince’."

@gdzillaonline:

"Too brazyyyy."

@amahberry:

"May almighty Allah forgive all her sins and grant her Janna."

@realjoshblaze:

"Mama picolo 🕊️🙏♥️."

@rskdope:

"Keep resting in power mama."

@real_damini1:

"Stay strong Omoba."

@iam_kcee:

"This is crazy bro."

