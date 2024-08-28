Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has appealed to Karimot, the sister-in-law of Mohbad, to appear before the court to share what she knows about his death

He also applauded her for standing for justice and he encouraged her to join others in a peaceful walk for the late singer

The movie star noted that Wunmi, the widow of the Feel crooner, wanted justice for her husband and it would be done the right way

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has shared his plans for the one-year remembrance of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In a video with Karimot, the sister-in-law of the Feel crooner, Yomi asked her to turn up before the court to reveal what she knows about his case. However, she should speak to her legal team for advice on how to do it.

Karimot had tackled her sister and the widow of Mohbad, Wunmi, and noted that she had an idea of what killed her husband.

Yomi hailed Karimot for standing for justice and refusing to cover up the truth. He also stated that he was organising a peaceful movement for Mohbad through his human rights foundation, Break The Silence Foundation.

After the peaceful walk, prayers would be said for the deceased at the site where he was initially buried by midnight on September 12. On the latter date in 2023, the singer died suddenly and the case is still in the court.

Netizens react to Yomi Fabiyi's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the actor's video below:

@kennyshittu_infinity20:

"Wunmi, you are still innocent until proven guilty with evidence, because I don't understand from Sam Larry, to Naira Marley, to nurse, Prime Boy, now they are putting everything on Wunmi's head. I know Karimon will regret this."

@o_motee_:

"Mohbad sef get peace pass these people."

@seun_babarinde_:

"Karimo is having fear in her mind already…if you watch the video to the end…she couldn’t get the facts of Yomi's side again."

@ella_elle111:

"When he was alive crying for help, nobody remembered to talk, all of a sudden everybody loves Mohbad, e sweet me as him widow dey ignore una, e pain them."

@teeclassic90:

"Dis English is too much for Karimo."

@lawcious:

"Yomi is just looking for validation, pls allow him."

