Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet as Nigeria defeated the Republic of Benin in their recent fixture

The 25-year-old found the back of the net only six minutes after he was introduced in the second half

The marquee forward has disclosed what he said to his Super Eagles teammates prior to scoring the beautiful goal

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with a commanding victory against the Republic of Benin.

The crucial fixture, which was poised to shape both teams' trajectories toward qualifying for the showpiece in Morocco, was illuminated by a brilliant solo goal from Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian team doubled their lead with another impressive strike from Victor Osimhen, before Lookman wrapped up an emphatic display with another goal to secure the win.

However, in the aftermath of the fixture, and amidst the brilliant performances from both goalscorers, it was Osimhen who garnered significant attention, particularly for the way he finished the pass laid off to him by Wilfred Ndidi.

The latest Galatasaray signing has since disclosed what he said to his teammate, Semi Ajayi, before scoring the brilliant goal.

Osimhen speaks about his goal

Speaking on the Counter Attack Podcast, the 25-year-old explained that he instructed Semi Ajayi not to touch the ball when Wilfred Ndidi delivered the cross.

"I’ve watched it close to ten times. During the last training before the game, Aina, Awoniyi, Wilfred, and I practised this exact scenario more than ten times to perfect the cross into the penalty box.

"As a striker, you always have to be ready. When Ndidi made the cross, Semi was also moving towards the ball. If he had touched it, he could have scored, or the goalkeeper might have saved it. I saw that I had a clearer chance, so I told him in Yoruba, 'Filẹ, Filẹ,' which means 'leave it,' and he understood and let it go.

"I was focused on the ball while speaking to him. As soon as he left it and the ball came towards me, I knew I had to strike it with power. Once the ball hit the ground and bounced, the goalkeeper had no chance."

Osimhen, clearly excited to be back on the scoresheet for the national team, has also climbed higher on Nigeria's all-time top scorers list.

According to data from Soar Super Eagles, he is now joint second on the list with 22 goals, just 15 behind the all-time top scorer, Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen names favourite for CAF award

