Nigerian singer Young Jonn has sparked massive reactions online with his recent comments about Victor Osimhen and his transfer saga

Young Jonn reacted to Osimhen's move to Turkish giant Galatasaray after his transfer to Chelsea and Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli collapsed

According to reports, Osimhen is set to be on loan at Galatasaray for the next four months as he tries to revive his career after being frozen out of Napoli's first team by Antonio Conte

Nigerian singer and beatmaker John Saviours Udomboso, better known as Young Jonn, has joined the growing social media buzz surrounding Victor Osimhen's recent move to the Turkish football club Galatasaray.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osimhen's transfer to Premier League side Chelsea collapsed after he was offered a significantly lower contract than he earned at Napoli.

Nigerian singer Young Jonn dumps Chelsea declares love for Galatasaray after Osimhen joined the Turkish giants. Photo credit: @youngjonn/@galatasaray

Source: Instagram

Since the Chelsea deal broke down, several Nigerian celebrities have supported Osimhen amid the transfer saga.

Young Jonn turns Galatasaray fan

One of the Nigerian celebrities who has shown his love and support for Victor Osimhen is singer Young Jonn.

In a tweet shared on his X handle, Young Jonn declared himself a Galatasaray fan. The beatmaker-turned-singer is a famous fan of Chelsea but recently showed that he is more loyal to his friend Victor Osimhen than to the EPL giants.

According to details making the rounds, Osimhen's move to Galatasaray is a loan deal worth 10m euros. It is considered 3 million euros more than what Chelsea offered him for the season.

See Young Jonn's post:

Reactions trail Young Jonn's love for Osimhen

Here are some of the comments that trailed Young Jonn's choice to dump Chelsea for Galatasaray:

@random_cruise:

"The best striker in Galatasary Right Now."

@donphillipsintl:

"Gala jersey fine pass Napoli career…"

@frank_eddie002:

"Nigerians and eye service."

@boy_kimmich007:

"Okay nau! Very soon una go tell this guy and his agent the truth."

@brightamakwe:

"Na where we deh now! Galatasaray all the way."

@officialyetundebakare:

"First time I’ll be buying a jersey."

@cashnenc:

"Abeg where we fit buy the Jessy sharp."

@classic_tunmise:

"The jersey no dey available with skirt ni??? Omo e go bam."

@AdebayoONGod:

"Walahi! We’re with Galatasaray this season."

@Rarelyyseen:

"Make I write Jiggy for back?"

Osimhen meets former primary school teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

Source: Legit.ng