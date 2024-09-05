Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray from Napoli

The move to the Turkish powerhouse is reported to be a dry loan without an option for a permanent purchase

Galatasaray manager, Okan Buruk, has detailed how he successfully convinced Osimhen to join the Istanbul club

Victor Osimhen continues to capture the spotlight following his recent transfer from Napoli.

The Galatasaray star, one of football's most coveted attackers during the summer transfer window, was heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and Saudi Professional League club Al Ahli.

However, in an unexpected twist, neither of these deals materialised, and Osimhen ultimately chose a surprising switch to Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen points to the club's crest during his Galatasaray unveiling. Image: @GalatasaraySK.

Source: Getty Images

The forward has since been unveiled at the Turkish club, sporting the Number 45 jersey. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that the transfer is a dry loan.

In the wake of Osimhen's signing, Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, has shared insights into how he persuaded the striker to join his team.

Galatasaray coach speaks on convincing Osimhen

In an interview reported by Napoli Magazine, the 50-year-old coach detailed his unique methods for persuading players, which he used to successfully convince Osimhen.

Buruk described his approach, noting that he presented his strategy of using a two-striker system, which he knew would appeal to the Nigerian forward.

"I have a style and method similar to a video chat with a footballer on the phone," Buruk said.

"I spoke to Osimhen, and he was convinced. He found the prospect of joining Galatasaray very exciting. I already envisioned using a double striker setup, and he saw it as a great opportunity."

Osimhen, who continues to make headlines, is set to return to Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda’s Amavubi.

Upon his return, he is expected to make his debut for Galatasaray in their home league fixture against Rizespor.

Osimhen explains reason for Galatasaray move

Legit.ng in another report detailed Osimhen explaining his reasons for joining Galatasaray following his failed Chelsea transfer.

The Nigerian forward was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League outfit prior to the closure of the transfer window.

Osimhen also attracted significant interest from the Saudi Professional League, with Al Ahli reported to be interested.

Source: Legit.ng