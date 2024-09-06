Nigerians are reacting to a video in which Victor Osimhen named some of his favourite things in life

Victor Osimhen was asked what type of food was his best and the celebrated striker said he loves amala

He also said his favourite comedy show is Akpan and Oduma and this got the attention of his fans on X

Victor Osimhen named his favourite food, comedy show and the number of languages he could speak.

This quickly started attracting many reactions from Nigerians who saw the video.

Osimhen said his favourte comedy show is Akpan and Oduma. Photo credit: X/Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen's favourite food, comedy and colours

In the video shared by Galatasaray, the striker who arrived in Turkey from Naples said he loves amala.

When he was asked the number of languages he could speak, Osimhen said he could speak English language and Yoruba.

The player also said his favourite comedy show is Akpan and Oduma.

The video attracted the attention of Nigerians some of who said they like similar things as the striker.

Abiodun A. Adeleke, X user who reacted said:

"So we plenty wey like Akpan and Oduma? I love Kalistus and BOMA too."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Victor Osimhen names his favourite comedy show

@HappyHive_ said:

"Can never forget that Akpan and Oduma series."

@sangeethslal1 said:

"Victor gonna be celebrated by all the Galatasaray fans!"

@mOkapendi commented:

"So glad he got off of that toxic relationship."

@ulot_szn said:

"All Nigerians are Galatasaray fans already."

@yungchief88 said:

"Osimhen abeg tear those people net with goals, the way dem don over post you, I don get fear self."

@CapitalTega1 said:

"Akpan and Oduma is iconic. We don’t give those men their flowers enough."

@UnlimitedTemi said:

"Original Lagos boy! The Nigerian king. You're the best my brother."

@JetroOlowole said:

"Bring my own Amala oh when you visit Lagos."

Osimhen receives hero's welcome in Turkey

Earlier, striker Victor Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward missed out on moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on summer deadline day.

Osimhen jetted out to Uyo, Nigeria, for international duty after completing his transfer.

