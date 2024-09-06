Nigerian blogger Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle was spotted wearing the official Jersey of Nigerian sticker, Victor Osimhen, as he begins his journey with Galatasaray

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, Osimhen became the Galatasaray newest debut after he missed out on moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on the summer deadline day

Days after his official Jersey number was revealed, Tunde Ednut was seen twinning with the highest-paid Super Eagles player

Tunde Ednut has shown that he is in a different league by posting an image of himself rocking Galatasaray's jersey just a few days after Victor Osimhen's official signing to the Turkish football club.

The news of Osimhen joining Galatasaray on a dry loan deal from Napoli and extending his contract with the Partenopei until 2027 before signing for the new club spread like wildfire.

Tunde Ednut shuns haters with Galatasaray Jersey following osimhen's move. Credit: @mazitundeednut, @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

At his new club, the international player settled for jersey number 45, which resembles that of Balotelli.

Reacting to the news was Tunde Ednut, who speedily got his hands on the currently most talked-about Jersey and flaunted it via his official social media page, sparking tons of conversations online.

Many have also jested about getting their hands on the imitation to feel like they belong.

See Tunde's post here:

Nigerians react to Tunde Ednut's jersey

Legit.ng compiles some reactions below:

@marahchi:

"Aba people howfa?? When will it be ready?"

@crazeclown:

"This pictures na evidence of the saying ‘When I have money I won’t show off but there will be signs’."

@iam_bmodel:

"Any Jersey plug around, Lets show Galatasaray that they got the right one."

@mcee_a1:

"Nigerians fit hype dead man to wake up!!!"

@oluchiii___:

"Tunde is a proud citizen of 🇳🇬 , always representing."

@ogb_recent_:

"Yes oooooooooooooooooo our own nah our own."

Antonio Conte sends message to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on loan, and Napoli boss Antonio Conte has apologised to the striker.

Conte had frozen out the Nigerian international from his squad, prompting him to seek top football elsewhere.

The Italian manager emphasised that Napoli as a club proved consistent, suggesting that rules have to be respected.

Source: Legit.ng