The starting 11 for the game between Nigeria and Benin Republic has been released but Victor Osimhem is missing

The player arrived at the camp late owing to his transfer saga and he is now on the bench as a substitute in the Uyo clash

Football fans are reacting to the official game lineup shared on X by the Super Eagles team ahead of the AFCON qualifiers

Ahead of Nigeria's game against Benin Republic, fans are reacting after Victor Osimhen failed to make the starting 11.

Many people who saw the starting 11 are reacting to it in different ways.

Victor Osimhen is not included in the starting 11. Photo credit: Getty Images/DeFodi Images and ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

While some said they did not expect Victor Osimhem to start, others are not too happy with it.

In a post made by the Super Eagles X handle, the team's starting 11 for the crucial encounter was unveiled.

The Super Eagles starting 11 at the AFCON qualifying game against Benin Republic includes Stanley Nwabali as goalkeeper.

Also in the list are William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemachi, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukweze, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface.

In a reaction to the list, an X user, @nhrssrt asked:

"Where is Osimhen?"

See the post below:

Reactions to Super Eagles starting 11

@Nwafresh said:

"I want nothing less than 5-0 from you people today. Please."

@StakeUgo said:

"Frank Onyeka and Ralph Onyedika not in the midfield but Bruno a LB is in the midfield? HA! Iwobi hmm! Okay Eguaveon Guardiola."

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"If una like make una go disgrace me."

@galadanci9 said:

"Chukuwueze still getting invited and starting games for the Eagles? Una no serious."

@lil_maamiii asked:

"Why is Osimhen not starting?"

@sirrclever said:

"Why osimehn is not in starting 11."

Victor Osimhem's favourite food

Nigerians are reacting to a video in which Victor Osimhen named some of his favourite things in life.

Osimhen was asked about his best food and the celebrated striker said he loved amala.

The footballer also said his favourite comedy show was Akpan and Oduma and this got the attention of his fans on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng